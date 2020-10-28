6 DIY home décor hacks to revamp your abode for the Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4. So, adorn your place for this festival with these easy DIY home décor hacks that we have shared.

Karva Chauth is one of the most popular Hindu festivals of India that is celebrated by the Northern India women mostly. This festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon in Kartik month of Hindu calendar. On this occasion, married women observe a fast for the entire day for the long life of their husbands. Then, in the evening, they break the fast after seeing the moon first and then their spouse’s face.

Karva Chauth is going to be celebrated on November 4 this year. This is an important occasion for married couples. So, adorn your abode in a grand way to celebrate this festival with ultimate fervour.

Easy DIY home décor hacks for Karva Chauth:

Rangoli hacks

Rangoli is an essential part of home décor during any festival. So, it should be a part of your home décor for Karva Chauth as well to make your puja room look vibrant. Check out the video below to learn the rangoli designs for Karva Chauth.

Fairy lights décor

Along with the puja room, your bedroom and living room should also be adorned to brighten up every space during Karva Chauth. Here are some DIY fairy lights décor hacks for this festival.

Candle hacks

Candles play a major role in home décor as they brighten up your house in the evening. So, check out the video below to learn the candles hacks for home décor in Karva Chauth.

Entryways décor hacks

The entryway is a special part of the abode, so you cannot miss that during your home décor in Karva Chauth. See how can you change your entryway look with these easy DIY hacks.

Curtain hacks

Not only the walls of the rooms, but your curtains also need some special attention during Karva Chauth. Check these tricks to adorn your curtains to make your rooms look stunning.

Flower hacks

Flowers and plants are an integral part of any Hindu festival. You can use them in different styles to spruce your abode for Karva Chauth. Here’s how to do it.

