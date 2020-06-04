6 Easy and effective ways to soundproof your house

We all need some peace in our homes. Read on to know how you can soundproof your house to eliminate the noise.

After a day’s long work, all one wants is a peaceful time in their apartment away from the turmoil of life and noisy city. But the constant buzz of the traffic or the sound of those loud car stereos can be exhausting. Wouldn’t it be great if all the noise would just go away? It can if you soundproof your house. It will help eliminate the unnecessary sounds that disrupt your sleep in the middle of the night or doesn't let you focus.

Soundproofing your house will not only end the nuisance, but it will also change the quality of your life for the better by maximizing relaxation. Plus, it will prevent your sneaky neighbours to listen to your private conversations. No disturbance of any sorts while you’re working or relaxing.

Here are 6 ways you can soundproof your house.

1. Do you hear everything outside your house? Chances are that there is a big gap around your front door. Add a commercial-grade sweep with a thick rubber strip to seal the air gap.

2. Just like the front door, the gap under your interior door will also let the sound through. Fill the space with a draft stopper to avoid the unnecessary sounds from coming in.

3. Add an extra layer of curtains to absorb the noise and soundproof the place that comes in through the doors.

4. You can use mass-loaded vinyl against your thin apartment walls. Vinyl mats are very thick, based on airborne noise reducers that can help you get rid of unpleasant noise.

5. If you want to eliminate the outside noise but want the view, then you go for window inserts. It creates a barrier between the sound and ear which will help you get rid of all the noise.

6. Install soundproof curtains. These are made with special fabrics which help in reducing noise. It might not eliminate it completely but it will significantly reduce the sound, which in turn will help you have a good sleep.

