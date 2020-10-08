6 Easy DIY mirror hacks to give a fresh look to your home décor

Mirrors are always a necessity when it comes to home décor. So, you can take ideas from these easy DIY mirror hacks to give a new look to your abode.

Mirror is a great addition for home décor. It can be used in several ways to spruce up your rooms and give a new look to them. And mirrors not only help to enhance your home decoration, but they also create an illusion to make your home look bigger and spacious.

Decorating your abode with mirrors doesn't have to be expensive. You can do it with some easy hacks as well. So, here are the unique DIY ideas to use mirrors for home décor.

Easy DIY hacks with mirrors to decorate your abode:

DIY wall mirror with accent vases

A large wall mirror can enhance any corner of your home when complemented with the right accent vases. Check out the video below to take ideas.

DIY gold mirror

Gold mirror or sunburst mirrors work wonders in your abode and will also impress your guests. Learn from this video.

DIY mirrored wardrobe

If you have a small room, then this idea is right for you. A DIY mirrored wardrobe will make the entire room look bigger and spacious. Here’s how can you make it.

DIY flower mirror wall

If you like to incorporate nature in your mirror decoration, this DIY hack will help you. Add some fresh or artificial flowers to your mirror to make the room look refreshing.

DIY mirror candle holder

Candles are definitely a great addition to have cosy and calming vibes in your abode. This will create an enigmatic charm all around your space. But candles can also be used with mirrors to get the best of both worlds to revamp your home décor. Here’s how.

DIY 3D floor mirror

If you are planning to decorate your place with a great grandeur then go for this DIY 3D floor mirror for the 3D effects in the room.

