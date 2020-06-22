  1. Home
6 easy ways to make narrow hallways look bigger

Hallways are probably the most ignored and challenging areas to decorate. Narrow hallways can be a bigger challenge. Here’s how you can spruce up yours and make it look bigger.
Whenever you think of decorating your house, the hallway is the last place that comes to mind. It is typically the place often overlooked, but it is also the place that can make a huge difference to the atmosphere of your house. Hallways are often narrow and dark, but small changes can make it look more spacious. That’s right it is possible to spruce it up and make it look bigger without burning a hole in your pocket. 

It can be challenging as it is not easy to transform a small hallway, but it’s not impossible. With the right techniques, you can create a brighter, better and bigger hallway. In fact, it is a plain canvas where you can paint the perfect picture. From bold to some simple choices, there are a plethora of ideas to change your hallway. 

Here are 6 easy ways to make your hallway look bigger. 

1. One of the best ways to make your hallway look bigger is by installing more lights. Lighting is very important when it comes to home décor. The more the light, the bigger the space looks. Don't overdo it though. 

2. Paint the hallway with a light colour to bring some brightness to it. You can choose the classic white or go with a colour of your choice. 

3. Reflective surfaces are your best friend when it comes to making your space look bigger than it actually is. Add one large mirror or some small ones to the centre of the hallway

4. Keep your hallway clutter-free. Don’t stack any books or toys anywhere. Keeping these things off the floor can make it appear wider. 

5. Pick a theme and install the artwork on one side of the hallway. It will bring some authentic feels and make it look chic. And of course, maximize the space. 

6. Just like the mirror, a carpet runner can elongate your hallway. Add one with light and bright colours to the floor to add a bit of extra length.  

