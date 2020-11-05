6 Effective ways to remove ants without using any harsh chemicals

Ants are always seen near any sweet food items and they leave trails in different corners of the abode. So, here are some useful ways of removing them without any harmful chemicals.

Ants are the most common problem in the house and it is often tough to remove them. They will also appear in any corner of your abode mostly near sweets and sometimes near savoury items as well.

Some ants can cause pain through their bite and kids might get bothered by it. So, ants should be removed to maintain the basic hygiene level of your home. But you don't have to use harsh chemicals to remove them. So, here are some easy home remedies to do that.

Home remedies to remove ants from your home:

Glass cleaner and liquid detergent

Mix glass cleaner and liquid detergent together in a spray bottle and spray the liquid in the area where ants are seen. This is quite an effective way of removing ants as it washes off the pheromone trail ants leave behind while walking.

Hand soap

You can also mix normal hand soap with water and spray it on the trail to remove the pheromone. Without the pheromone trail, they won’t be able to communicate with each other.

Pepper

The smell of pepper is highly irritating to ants. So, you can sprinkle some black pepper on certain areas where ants might be seen. This is absolutely effective and a safe remedy.

Tea tree oil

Mix 5 to 10 drops of tea tree oil with water and spray on the trails to remove ants. You can also dip cotton balls into tea tree oil and keep them in different corners of your abode. But make sure you keep them away from your pets especially from cats.

White vinegar

If you see ants anywhere in your house, just wipe that place out with vinegar and water mixture to remove them.

Boiling water

To kill the ants, you can simply pour boiling water in the ant holes. And make sure to check every place of your house to see the holes as there may be many of them.

