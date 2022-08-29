6 Essential Vastu rules you must swear by to locate the idol of Lord Ganesh in your home

Ganesh Chaturthi is a pious festival that is celebrated with high zeal and enthuse across India. Lord Ganesha is recognised as the deity of joyfulness and affluence and therefore if you are bringing Bappa home you must know about the right spot of placement since it is quite imperative. A lot of us usually keep the statue of Ganesha at home without even knowing where and how to place it. Following simple Vastu tips while placing Lord Ganesha’s idol in your abode will aid in removing obstacles while attracting prosperity. As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, here we bring you 6 significant Vastu rules for the ideal placement of Lord Ganesha’s idol at home.

1. As per the experts, it is extremely vital to locate the statue in the west, northeast or north direction. Make sure that you shouldn’t turn the idol towards the south as it can attract bad vibes.

2. Another vital thing that one should bear in mind while positioning the idol is putting it in a way that it is opposite the entrance of your home. Moreover, avoid planning it close to a restroom or alongside a wall.

3. Choose a statue that is in a sitting position whereas, if you are preferring a pandal for the celebration, a standing position should be opted.

4. Choose an idol whose trunk is slanted towards the left since it is said that a right-tilted trunk of the deity is quite hard to please.

5. Lord Ganesha’s idol should be packed with his beloved elements such as a mouse and laddoo/modak.

6. The size of Ganesha’s murti must have a height of 9 inches or above. Ensure that you wrap the idol in yellow paper or cloth. Do place a water-filled Kalash in front of the idol.

Do follow the above-written tips while setting the Ganesha’s deity at home.

Also Read: 5 Places in India where you can witness the vibrance and fervour of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations