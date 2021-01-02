6 Expert tips on Scandinavian home décor to adorn your abode with minimalistic style

Scandinavian home décor is all about functional items, minimalistic style, aesthetic beauty and warmth. So, here are some expert tips on this theme from Kaveri Sachdev, CEO of MyPoojaBox to spruce up your space with minimalistic style.

Renowned for simplicity, aesthetic beauty, warmth, form, and function, Scandinavian home décor has won many hearts in recent times. Scandinavian home designs are pure, packed with textures, reduced or minimalist style that is drawn together by flawless craftsmanship, subtle elegance, use of lighting, earthy tones, and clean lines.

So, if you are planning to adorn your abode with this theme, then these expert tips might be helpful for you. We have shared some exclusive tips on Scandinavian home décor from expert Kaveri Sachdev, CEO of MyPoojaBox. Take a look!

Expert tips on Scandinavian home décor theme:

Get rid of extras

This is the first step to begin with. Get rid of items that you don’t need, or don’t love, or are not practical in any way. The less you have, the more breathing space the items will have. So, always look for multi-functional things, ex: Sofa beds.

Work with raw materials and warmth

Scandinavian designs always make the best use of raw materials like wood, linen, cotton, stone etc. Always use textures that offer warmth and comfort. Use natural plants, flowers, asymmetrical rocks, and pebbles to decorate the interior. Add textural layers to give you warmth.

Lights are important

To keep the space bright and warm, light plays an important role. It is necessary to place your furniture the right way and use curtains that are sheer and can pass the light through them. This will keep your home cosy and comfortable. Also do not forget to use ambient lights and candle lights.

The tone of the interiors

The white walls with contrasting blue, grey and earthy colour textiles are the best way to reflect the Scandinavian interiors. Use fine lines architecture to elevate the beauty of your home.

Eco friendly furniture

Pick furniture that is eco-friendly, classic, and can withstand the test of time.

Use accent decorative items

Pick simple and accent decor items such as ceramic vases, wood-metal finished table decor, geometric print throws and pillows, abstract or minimal paintings with subtle frames, etc.

Using these simple tips as your guide, and create an alluring space that incorporates the elements of a Scandinavian interior design.

