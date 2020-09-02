6 Floral décor ideas to beautify your space

Looking for ideas to incorporate floral arrangement in your abode? Look no more, we have compiled a list of floral décor ideas to decorate your house.

Different kinds of décor styles go in and out of style, but there is one form that is always alluring and never fails to make your home look beautiful – floral arrangement. It instantly lifts the interiors and brings an aesthetic charm to the overall décor. Whether faux or real, floral décor will amplify the interior of your house. Plus, it will make your home look bright and beautiful.

So, if you are not sure how to channel the modern cool look in your abode, fret not! Today, we bring you some easy yet cool ideas to add floral arrangement in your house. With some creativity, it is easy to incorporate flowers in your abode that will instantly brighten up your house.

Try these floral arrangement ideas for transforming your house into a blossoming garden.

1- Arrange a perch of floral arrangement in a corner that needs a little extra attention. It will instantly bring life to the otherwise bland corner.

2- Take a bunch of different flowers and tie them up in the shape of a ball, now hang them at the centre of the room or the corridor to enjoy its beauty.

3- How about framed pressed flowers? You can make or buy one a glass frame that has pressed flowers on it. It will add more vibrancy to your abode.

4- Nothing beats the beauty of the right floral centrepiece. Go for oversized branches to give it a more dramatic and majestic look.

5- Match the colour of your flowers with the walls and the furniture. Placed in the centre, flowers should complement the décor of your house.

6- Add a beautiful pastel cluster to match the bedding and the overall décor of your house. Make sure the flowers you arrange by your bedside complement the décor, but shouldn’t be similar.

