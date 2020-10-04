6 French décor ideas to transform your house into a chic abode

Want to spruce up your place using French décor ideas? If yes, you have landed on the absolute right article. Check out the ideas right below to revamp your home.

Are you thinking of giving your space a touch of French décor? It is always a good idea to bring together different décor styles to give your house a unique touch, and what’s better than French décor. The effortlessly chic design is great for those trying to give their abode a chic makeover without worrying much about getting it all perfect.

Parisian décor does not only look effortless, but extremely chic. It usually includes mixing two styles without overdoing it. If you too want to revamp your space, then you have landed on the absolute right article.

Here are 6 French décor ideas to transform your space.

1- French décor is all about elegance and luxury intertwined with the rich history of the country. Think dramatic floor lamps, antique pieces that add character to the décor.

2- French décor is not just assembling different designs together, it is also about incorporating the French lifestyle into your abode. From cosy nooks to lounge in, from creative storage to a relaxed interior, add some personality and life to your abode.

3- According to experts, creating juxtaposition will make your abode look natural. You don’t have to be too particular about the arrangement being stable. Be more playful with the décor.

4- When we talk about French décor, we mean simplicity with a mix of vintage and new, and memories to create a loved and lived-in space.

5- Another aspect of this décor style is reusing and recycling. Decorate your house in an ecological way. Reinvent and reuse different elements for the process.

6- Also, blending colours, incorporating different time periods and styles is what you should do to create a French vibe in your place.

