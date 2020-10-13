6 Functional items that are a great addition to the bathroom décor

When it comes to bathroom décor, the items should be functional as well. So, here are some items that can be used for both functional and decorative purpose in your bathroom.

Bathroom is generally a small space, so you have to decorate it with the right items to avoid overcrowding the space. Mostly, the decoration should be done with functional items that can be used as decorative items as well.

These objects are used daily but their elegant look enhances the bathroom décor. If you are planning to revamp your bathroom, then include these functional items to upgrade the décor.

Functional items in the bathroom that are also used for decoration:

Bath mat

A bath mat is a good option to include in the bathroom décor. If you are bored with the conventional mats, then opt for a bamboo bath mat to give a natural look to the space.

Towels

Towels may not seem to be an important part of bathroom décor, but large towels made can make the space look elegant when organised properly. Try to match the colour of the towels with the wall paints.

Soapdish

This addition to your bathroom will take the décor to another level. But don’t go with the regular ones. Try to choose a unique soap dish.

Stools

When you need to do manicure or pedicure, stools are utilised a lot. Apart from that, they are also a good addition to the bathroom décor.

Bathtub tray

If you don’t have a bathtub, then also you can keep a tray in the bathroom because you can keep all your bathroom stuff on the tray. Try to opt for a wooden tray.

Rugs

You can search online to buy rugs as there are numerous options available. Choose the right colour as it has to complement the entire bathroom décor.

