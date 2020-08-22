6 Guest bedroom décor ideas to create a cosy vibe to make your guests feel comfortable

The guest bedroom is one of the most important areas of your abode, that should have a cosy vibe to make your guests feel comfortable. So, here’s how you can do that.

In your abode, a guest bedroom is also an important place. While decorating your home, you need to pay attention to this room as well because your guest will ultimately be impressed by your choice and preferences. So, you need to adorn the guest bedroom as you do in your bedroom.

But apart from guest bedroom decoration, the room should also have a cosy vibe to make your guests feel like home. Because they will be staying in a new place which may make them uncomfortable. So, you need to create that cosy and homely feeling for your guests in their bedroom. Read the tips below.

How to make your guest bedroom cosier?

1. Always putting a large mirror in the guest bedroom. This will not only help the guests to get themselves dressed properly but will also make a small bedroom look larger.

2. When you have a shortage of space, then hang a curtain to divide one area and make one part as a guest room. This will look quite elegant.

3. You can also keep a minibar in the guest bedroom to give your guests some extra privacy or a hotel-like vibe.

4.Just because it's a guest bedroom, that doesn’t mean you don’t need to put any accent pieces to revamp the room. Use a stylish headboard or wall art to use it as a statement piece.

5. Give them a reading nook by adding a seat arrangement near the window. This will be a great addition to the entire space.

6. When you don’t have a lot of space, then don’t gather new furniture for the guest bedroom. You can simply use a chair to use it as a bedside table. And opt for wall scones to save more surface space.

Also Read: 8 Décor ideas to create a minimalistic look for your bedroom

Share your comment ×