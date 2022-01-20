6 Home décor jewels you must bring home if you marveled at Ayushmann Khurrana's home

Classic interior designs have a timeless look with structured interiors and a balanced style. The accessory, texture, and finish speak volumes of its richness. And this is what we can witness in the expansive apartment of Ayushmann Khurrana in Mumbai. His all-white interior décor scheme exudes purity and peace. The house looks all put together and elevated with the statement quality pieces that perfectly compliment his space.

If you are also looking for an upscale look like the Actor’s house, then read on to get an insight on some classic interior elements.

1. An explosion of blush tones in the living room

The living room of the Actor’s house is embraced with light and tenuous colours. In his living room, balance is achieved with warm white walls and trim and cream upholstery. The right accent colours will also help you pull off blush pink. You don’t need to hang enormous crystal chandeliers but it must be said that classic style lighting is in keeping with the atmosphere.

2. Exquisite home bar with geometric design

This contemporary corner stands out in a home filled with classic elements. The Actor’s black and white bar table features a geometric design with two captivating high chairs. The velvet fabric of the chair adds a luxury touch. You can also prop a few high-chairs or bar stools in your lounge area which makes it a lovely choice for modern interiors.

3. All white bedroom to exude the calmness

There is nothing quite as restful on the eye as the purity of a fresh white interior space. The high ceilings and plain white walls give the Actor’s bedroom a grandiose vibe. It speaks of minimalist aesthetics. White actually goes well with everything. Even if your furniture is white, you can pair it with some colourful walls. White gives you the chance to create beautiful contrasts in your home.

4. A special spot for the achievements

Ayushmann’s various awards have a special spot of their own at home, where they have been showcased on shelves in an olive-green room. You can take a chance to get creative and experiment with the art of display. The storage doesn't have to be boring. Just like the Actor’s space, you can also pick out an accent colour to work throughout the scheme of your interior.

5. A play space your kids will love

We can see a play area for Khurrana’s kids at his place. It will be one of the best decisions you make as a parent if you can carve out a small room for your children where they can learn and play, eat and sleep. Playrooms for children in homes can be completely customized – include only what you believe will benefit your child and leave out everything that could be harmful.

6. A reading corner for the bookworms in your house

Ayushmann Khurrana has got his own library space at home to inspire his own literary retreat. A personal library at home is a good way to showcase our favorite volumes in a space that's comfortable, personal, and unique. If you're also looking to create a shrine to the written word for your own home, you can take some inspiration from the masterpiece which the Actor has created at his place, that will get you going.

Add a style- statement with these classic interior elements to your abode now!

