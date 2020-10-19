6 Ideas to create the perfect Bohemian dining room

Boho décor is a great idea to opt for your dining room. It will give a cosy and comfortable feel. So, here’s how this home décor theme stands out.

Bohemian home décor helps you to adorn your abode with a more earthy vibe. Boho décor makes you feel easy and breezy in the entire space where you can incorporate woven furniture to complete the look.

But while opting for this decoration, there should be the right balance between modern and boho décor. This look is also very popular for decorating your dining room to create a comfortable and cosy vibe.

Unique ideas to incorporate boho home décor in the dining area.

Green

A boho home décor is never complete without green in the space. So, incorporate some beautiful houseplants to enhance the look. You can also put more than one plant to create a lush effect in the dining room.

Bold colours

Instead of using neutral colours, apply bold colours like earthy reds, browns, saturated jewel tones, magenta, yellow, blue, etc. You can also use a rug of any of these shades to revamp the dining room with vibrancy.

Patterns

A chic boho room is perfect when you add different patterns to the décor. It can be a colourful zigzag rug or a graphic-print wallpaper. Patterns always work wonders for bohemian home décor.

Natural fibre

To create that perfect earthy vibe in the boho dining room, it’s always advisable to opt for natural fibre like jute or rattan. A drum pendant in natural woven fibre or a Moroccan-style rug is always preferred for it.

Mix and match

Just because you are creating the boho décor in the dining room, that doesn’t mean you cannot mix different types of accessories to adorn the space. Some brass details, beaded chandelier, natural wooden furniture with a matte finish will be great to do the mixing.

Lighting

Remember, you will use the lighting as a statement in your boho dining room. The lighting will ultimately bind all the elements together to give the final look. A statement-making chandelier or a pair of wall scones can be used for it.

Also Read: 6 Unique grey living room ideas for a vibrant look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×