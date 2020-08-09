  1. Home
6 Ideas to incorporate earthy elements in your home décor

Earthy elements play an important role in our home décor to radiate positive energy in the entire space. So, here are some tips and ideas to use earthy elements to spruce up your space.
Incorporating numerous earthy elements in your home décor is good to have a strong presence of earth in your abode. It makes your space look more aesthetic and pleasing along with an artistic approach. In Feng Shui also, earthy elements are observed as a potential source of happiness and peace in the home. 

 

If you are thinking to put some decorative items to spruce up your space, then opting for earthy elements would be a great idea. But you don’t need to stick to any one type; there are several elements that bring the earthy vibe to one’s home. Read below. 

 

Earthy elements for home décor.

 

Natural rock crystals

Natural crystals and stones will always be on the top of the list to create the earthy vibe through the decoration. And for that, you can simply put a bowl filled with rock crystals in your coffee table. This also helps to invite healthy energy in the space. 

 

Himalayan salt lamp

The salt rock lamp has been in trend right now which also offers many health benefits. You can easily get it online as well. 

 

Clay figurines

Clay figurines are a great way to not just having the earthy vibe but they also give a desi touch to the decoration. And there is a variety of different figurines to choose from. 

 

Terracotta candle holders

Candle holders are just perfect to make the environment romantic and soothing. You can also try for terracotta diffusers if you like essential oils. 

 

Wall painting in an earthy colour

Putting a wall painting in an earthy shade will also brighten up your room. You can opt for warm sandy hues or even terracotta shades as well. You can also simply frame a photo of a landscape and hang on the wall. 

 
Terracotta colours on accessories

You can incorporate terracotta shades in different accessories of your home like pillows, rugs etc. They attract positive energy to your space

