6 Inexpensive ways to make your house look expensive

Wish to give your humble abode a lavish makeover, but on a budget? Here’s how you can make your home look expensive without damaging your wallet.

Do you want your home to look luxurious? We thought so. After all, who doesn’t want to live in splendor? But home décor can be an expensive affair, especially when you’re thinking of giving it a lavish look. Fabrics, rugs, mirrors, high-end items can burn a hole in your pocket. So, most of us just compromise and live with what we can afford. But what if you can give your home the look that you wish, but in your budget? We have some good news!

Fortunately, there are various ways you can make it look like you’ve spent a lot of money when you actually didn’t. You don’t have to go all out with extravaganza sofas, in fact, elegance can be achieved with simple items. You just have to be smart about little details to create a luxurious haven. From small items to big changes, you can give your house an expensive makeover without investing in costly items.

6 inexpensive ways to make your home look expensive.

Use neutrals

Colours have the ability to change the complete look of your abode. If you wish to give your home a classy touch, go for neutrals. Its an easy way to make your space look more expensive and this idea never goes wrong.

Add antiques

Nothing gives a room a sense of history and lavishness than a lovely piece of antique. Bring out that heirloom your grandma gave you or purchase one. You don’t need to spend a fortune, just pick something that looks like it's from Paris when it's not (secret).

Decorative molding

Moldings are one of the cheapest ways to give your home an updated high-end look without spending a lot. You can add narrow strips or crown moldings.

Try metallic

A metallic desk, mirror, or a brass table – pick a metallic item to up your fancy quotient but keep in mind that it should not be over-the-top. You can also go for high-gloss paint, metallic wallpaper or little metallic fixtures.

Set the mood with layered lighting

One of the most overlooked concepts, lighting can effortlessly create a classy ambience in the most ordinary of homes.

Add luxurious curtains

Curtains are an easy way to add the luxe to your humble abode. It will no doubt make your space stand out. They are worth investing in.

ALSO READ: Give your abode a new look with THESE affordable ideas

ALSO READ: 5 celeb inspired home décor ideas to incorporate in your house

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×