6 Innovative and creative ways to decorate your bedroom walls

Thinking about renovating your boudoir? Here are 6 creative bedroom décor ideas to help you out.

Without a doubt, bedrooms are the most personal space in a home. It is an area where you think, reflect on your day and spend the most time with your loved one. It’s a pretty important place, isn’t it? It definitely needs a great deal of attention, not just a flat-screen TV. If you were thinking that’s what it takes to make your bedroom look yours intrinsically, think again! Try to think out of the box to make it look aesthetically attractive.

Creating a unique interior takes originality and a lot of thought. It doesn’t necessarily have to contain all the pricey items and expensive beds. All it needs is a personal and unique touch. Yes, this can be a challenge but it's not impossible. Consider mixing things you know and see around you. Combine those ideas with your skills to make your bedroom look outstanding. And to help you with that, we have some ideas.

Take a look at these 6 bedroom décor ideas to give it an innovative touch.

Paint an art piece (DIY)

Accent walls are amazing but try to be more creative. Paint an art piece on your bedroom wall that represents your personality and makes you happy. Be bold!

Letters and Numbers on Walls

Neutrals aren’t always the answer to everything when it comes to home décor. Add a bunch of numbers and letters to your white wall to give it a little edge. This idea is perfect for your kid's room.

Pretty Wallpapers

Pick a beautiful and sophisticated wallpaper for your bedroom walls. Make sure it mixes well with your furniture and lighting in the house.

Create a headboard

Create an illusion of a headboard using washi tape (easy to remove and use). This idea is light on the wallet and big on getting it right. This is great for people who live in dorms or on rent.

Eclectic Elements

A bedroom is the most personal space of the house. Why not make it a reflection of your unique sensibility? From plates on the walls to putting pictures of people who inspire you or just a big painting you love – anything and everything that displays the different facets of your personality.

Dramatic Curtains

Aren’t you bored with those plain-looking curtains? Nothing brings drama to a gorgeous room like drapery panels. From floor-to-ceiling curtains to roman shades in a bold malachite pattern, you can pick anything that speaks drama.

