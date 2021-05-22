6 Innovative ways to include Bamboo in your home décor

Bamboo is a sustainable choice for your home décor that is durable and gives a rustic feeling to the space. So, here are 6 tips to incorporate Bamboo in your abode.

In Feng Shui and Vaastu, Bamboo is considered to be auspicious which needs to be kept in your home to bring happiness, wisdom and prosperity. Apar from that, bamboo gives an aesthetic feeling to your abode making it calm and peaceful. Also, bamboo provides sustainability to the building being a cost-effective material. So, you should incorporate bamboo in your interior design through small aspects. Some of them are given below.

Bamboo Flooring

Bamboo flooring is a sustainable choice that gives you warmth in winter and cooling effect in summer season. It’s cost-effective, durable, adaptable and feels comfortable under your feet.

Bamboo Barrier

Not only for flooring, bamboo is also versatile, which can be used in your garden as well. You can use bamboo screens or fences in your garden to protect the area and your lovely plants. It will provide a warm, cosy and rustic feeling to the space.

Bamboo Plant

If you don’t want to go overboard, then simply put a bamboo plant in your bedroom. It will give a good vibe and positivity in your space as bamboo plant is considered to be lucky plant.

Bamboo Curtains

Instead of fabric curtains, you can use bamboo curtains or shades for your rooms to incorporate this material to your home décor. This will definitely give you a rustic look.

Bamboo Elements

Different bamboo elements are there which can be utilised for your home decoration like bamboo framed mirrors, chairs, mats, tables, baskets, etc. The bamboo framed mirrors will spruce up the boring walls of your space.

Bamboo Lighting

When it comes to home décor, we cannot agree more about the importance of lighting in it. You can hang bamboo cage lamps with bulbs against the ceiling to brighten up your dull space. Bamboo pendant lighting, lanterns, lamps are all there for the rescue.

