6 Kitchenware products from Amazon to upgrade your old cooking utilities

Kitchen is always a sacred place and here we bring to you 6 products to add on to the charm and productivity of your kitchen. Check it out!

The lockdown and the current global situation has in a way highlighted the importance and necessity of home-cooked food. To make your kitchen more amazing, we bring to you products that are authentic and reliable and true to their value. These kitchen utilities can make your everyday work a lot easier and quicker. So start shopping your favourite products from below and also remember these are a gifting option to the one working in your kitchen all day.

Dinner Set

A pretty floral design dinner set is our first pick. They are lightweight, chip-resistant and scratch-resistant. You can make sure your family enjoys having a good meal on these stunning plates every day as it is stain and fade-proof, and microwave and dishwasher safe.

Price: Rs 1814

Tawa

A good tawa promises good food every day. Perfect for our Indian Kitchen oil-free and healthy cooking with imported, food-grade and two-layer non-stick coating, this tawa is the best quality one for comfortable cooking of roti, dosa or pancakes.

Price: Rs 415

Momo Maker

This double-tiered set is compatible with a gas stove as well as an induction cooktop and both the top casserole and bottom steamer come with a capacity of 2 litres. The steamer comes with riveted handles that make it sturdy and durable. These also make it safe to handle during cooking.

Price: Rs 699

Copper Bottle

Keep water overnight in the copper vessel and it will imbibe all the medicinal and Ayurveda benefits to the water. Drink it empty stomach every morning and see the benefit. Copper bottles are a must-have in every household and taking water from copper is always recommended.

Price: Rs 749

Interchangeable Sieve Set

This sieve set can be your ideal product for sieving wheat, rice, atta, maida and more. This is perfect equipment for a modern kitchen. The premium quality sieve set will make sure you get your flour without any imperfections or scums.

Price: Rs 399

Cookware set

This multipurpose set includes a small fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1.4 litres saucepan with lid, 1.89 litres saucepan with lid, 2.8 litres casserole pan with lid, 4.7 litres casserole pan with lid, and 5-piece utensil set with the pasta server, soup ladle, slotted turner, serving spoon, and slotted serving spoon. It all comes with comfortable soft-touch riveted handles that stay cool during use and vented glass lids to let steam escape.

Price: Rs 3349

So amp up your kitchen with these amazing products and thank us later!

