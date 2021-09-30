6 Lamp lights that can make your room aesthetic

A room without antique lights and lamps might sound boring. To follow the bandwagon of aesthetic and picturesque room look, the craze for antique home decor has reached greater heights. No room is complete without modern and royal chandeliers, furnitures, lamps, and other lucent home decor essentials.

In order to make your room aesthetic, here are some top 6 widely recommended lamps meant for your cosy me-time corners!

1. 3D Moon Lamp

In today’s era, everyone calls themselves a selenophile. What if you can take a glimpse of the full moon everyday all night? This 3D Moon Lamp with 7 colour changeable sensors is the answer to all your questions. The light modes and colours simply work on a single touch. This moon lamp is a tech savvy manufactured with the help of eco-friendly materials. Moreover, the moon lamp sits on a stand and has a USB charging port which is perfect for bedrooms and cosy corners. It also has an in-built rechargeable battery that ensures maximum 20 hours illumination depending on the preferred brightness.

2. Electric Antique Natural Wood Hanging Lamp

This lamp personifies the Indian craze behind hanging lamps. With easy height adjusting function, this Natural Wood Hanging Lamp accompanies a canopy, screws, and bulbs. The teak wood used is a plus point for antique home decor lovers. The lamp has intricate leaves that shine as bright as gold once illuminated. What's more? It has a long life. Thus, worth the pay.