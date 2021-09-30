6 Lamp lights that can make your room aesthetic

A room without antique lights and lamps might sound boring. To follow the bandwagon of aesthetic and picturesque room look, the craze for antique home decor has reached greater heights. No room is complete without modern and royal chandeliers, furnitures, lamps, and other lucent home decor essentials.
In order to make your room aesthetic, here are some top 6 widely recommended lamps meant for your cosy me-time corners!
1. 3D Moon Lamp
In today’s era, everyone calls themselves a selenophile. What if you can take a glimpse of the full moon everyday all night? This 3D Moon Lamp with 7 colour changeable sensors is the answer to all your questions. The light modes and colours simply work on a single touch. This moon lamp is a tech savvy manufactured with the help of eco-friendly materials. Moreover, the moon lamp sits on a stand and has a USB charging port which is perfect for bedrooms and cosy corners. It also has an in-built rechargeable battery that ensures maximum 20 hours illumination depending on the preferred brightness.
2. Electric Antique Natural Wood Hanging Lamp
This lamp personifies the Indian craze behind hanging lamps. With easy height adjusting function, this Natural Wood Hanging Lamp accompanies a canopy, screws, and bulbs. The teak wood used is a plus point for antique home decor lovers. The lamp has intricate leaves that shine as bright as gold once illuminated. What's more? It has a long life. Thus, worth the pay.
3. Antique Brass Round Milky Globe Wall Hanging Lamp
With correct usage of metal and frosted glass comes in picture, the Antique Brass Round Milky Globe Wall Hanging Lamp. It gives the room a modern and classic finish. It is not only meant for bedroom and cosy corners but also for dining areas, bar tables, study room, and corridors. This milky globe illuminates with the help of an E27 screw type bulb. One can purchase a multiple lighting mode bulb to make the purchase worthy.
4. Gold Black Stag Wall Lamp Light
The Gold Black Stag Wall Lamp Light manages to attract large eyeballs with its modern industrial look. The golden stag stuck in the centre is the perfect indoor wall fixture that can make your room aesthetic. The warm light colour of the LED lamp doesn't hurt the eyes and manages to cover a larger area. With no bulbs, the lamp still manages to serve the purpose of the users to the fullest.
5. LED Wall Lamp Gold Oval Shape Light
Gold lights have a distinctive fan following. The intricate detailing on the LED Wall Lamp Oval Shape Light has received tons of compliments. Such kinds of lamps look royal and underline the retro-industrial style. The wood colour and the minimal glass shade wall sconce manges to illuminate a wider area with its oval shape. The LED lamp is well constructed leaving no space for any complaints and disappointments.
6. Natural Wood Light Lamp for Home Decoration, Cylindrical
This lamp slips into the old school lamp holders. The natural wooden texture of the lamp has an ancient touch with the amalgamation of modern constructing formats. With superior quality of wood and the cylindrical shape ensures a premium look. Such lights act like props while capturing beautiful memories which are cherished for years. Your house walls and beams shouldn’t miss this classic interior piece!
Lamps jazz up the interiors in the best way possible. They brighten up the gloomy walls by keeping it simple yet royal. The correct choice of lamp can help you in gaining some rustic and aesthetic home decor look. Nevertheless, lights enhance the way of living and are indeed a mood changer.
