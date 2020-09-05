6 Mid century inspired décor ideas to refresh your space

Looking for ways to bring retro vibes into your house? Here are 6 mid-century modern style décor ideas to help you take your home décor game up a notch.

Mid-century modern design has always been a favourite among design enthusiasts, but what is it really? Mid-century modern refers to the pieces from the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s, which pushed the limits of creativity after World War II. Ever since then, the mid-century décor has never gone out of style. Generally defined by clean lines, organic forms, minimal decoration, and high functionality, this style can easily make your home look stylish in no time.

However, you have to be careful about how you execute the décor in your house. If incorporated the right way, mid-century modern design will instantly bring some aesthetic and add a unique charm to your space. Whether you want to change the whole look of your house or add a mid-century modern vibe to it, here are some ideas to help you out.

6 beautiful mid-century modern décor ideas to inspire you to transform your space.

1- Mid-century modern décor is all about symmetrical layout with bold shapes sans clutter. The décor should give strong and distinctive vibes without losing the modern spirit of the house.

2- Mix and match is also a great way to bring some mid-century style into your home. Think mid-century timber furniture with a timeless appeal to combine the retro with the new.

3- Curved lines is also a biggie when it comes to mid-century modern décor. Decorate your space with reclaimed wood and modern light fixtures, all of which boast an organic curvature.

4- To bring mid-century rustic feels to your house, focus on the details. From displaying vintage artwork to sleek cement fireplace, detailing is important if you wish to incorporate this style in your house.

5- Don’t go overboard with colours when decorating, keeping in mind the mid-century space. Instead, consider a neutral palette (whites, blacks, or trans) for the much-needed rustic styling.

6- The walls should be neutral, but you can have fun with furniture. From a tortoise placed in the centre to a shell couch in red, you can choose a statement piece to accentuate overall decor.

