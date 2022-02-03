6 Minimalist design elements you must steal from Athiya and Ahan Shetty's Khandala Home

Home is where the heart is and that’s precisely why it can be an intriguing prospect to take a sneak peek into celebrity homes. Athiya and Suniel Shetty’s Khandala home gives us an insight into the real life of the actors and the home they share with Ahan and Mana Shetty. Overlooking glorious hills their breezy bungalow spans 6,200sqft with an infinity pool, 5 bedrooms, a dinner space and stunning al fresco seating areas. If you’re planning to revamp your home interiors, take a look at some design elements you can steal from their enchanting villa.

High ceilings to give the illusion of more space

Tall ceilings give an airy vibe to the living space and Athiya’s living room ceiling has accents with beams. If your home’s design doesn’t naturally have these, you can install faux wooden beams to add an exotic look.

Indoor plants for the win

No matter the square footage of your home, you can take some measures to highlight certain spots and beautify your interiors. Adding house plants is a great solution as the green adds a spark of vibrance in your home. The Shetty living rooms seems to subscribe this philosophy.

Festoon your outdoor deck or terrace with wooden or cane furnishings

If you have a garden space, you could install stone figurines, but if a terrace or balcony is all that you’re working with, then choose wooden furnishings in this area. You can also opt for cane furniture like the Shettys’ have done in all their open spaces. It gives a relaxed vibe that can help you unwind at the end of the day.

Install French windows to let the sunshine stream in

The Shettys’ chose to let the sun shine in with floor to ceiling French windows that grace their living room. You can choose similarly styled windows with sheer curtains or blinds to let the warmth of the sun warm your home.

A bedroom with ivory interiors

Athiya's bedroom is all-white and choosing an ivory theme lets you welcome in the light while allowing you the flexibility of using furnishings to amp up the vibe of the room. Whether you choose vibrant paintings, a deep-hued rug, printed cushions or even a teal dresser; the sky is the limit to what you can do with such a room.

Hardwood flooring throughout the home

Hardwood floors are a great way to beautify the appearance of your home with an element that doesn’t need much maintenance. It can be simple to clean and offers durability. The Shetty’s hardwood floors easily complement their style of décor and themes in the rest of their home.

What elements intrigued you the most from this living space? Tell us.

