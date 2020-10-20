6 Monochromatic living room décor ideas to make the place look stunning

Monochromatic home décor allows you to use any favourite colour to adorn the abode. This theme is highly in trend for living room decoration. Check out the tips and ideas for the best monochromatic living room.

We often think that incorporating different types of colours will make our home décor more elegant and gorgeous. But it can equally be stunning with only one colour as well. Monochromatic home décor is a great idea to give a chic yet elegant look to your abode.

It can be all-white or grey decoration or you can choose your own shade to paint the walls. A monochromatic living room is a great idea to adorn the space differently. Check out the tips and ideas below to achieve a perfect monochromatic living room.

Monochromatic living room décor ideas:

Nature

If you love nature, then a green monochromatic living room is a good idea for you. Adorn the space with palm leaves, different species of plants and other jungle creatures to complete the look.

Crisp and clean

A white monochromatic living room is always up for your minimalistic choice. It shouldn’t be light blue or beige, the exact white shade should be applied to achieve this look. But always remember to keep this room clean.

Grey and beige

Grey and beige are the two shades that perfectly blend with each other and work wonder on home décor. If you are opting for this look, then don’t forget to incorporate soft sage green and cream coloured stuff to adorn the place.

Royal blue

A royal blue coloured monochromatic living room is all you need to get a royal décor for your abode. To complement this entire look, bring classic large chandelier, velvety stuff, thick drapes, large paintings, etc.

Orange living room

Who said you cannot select orange shades for your home décor? Peach walls with orange paintings and velvet tangerine pillows for the sofa are all you want to get to achieve your orange monochromatic living room.

Brown shade

Brown, though is not liked for home décor, can brighten up the space when complemented with the right stuff. Incorporate bronzed metals and deep woods to this look.

