6 Noise free kitchen products to save yourselves from the annoying rattle of appliances

Ever felt that your voice is ignored once you enter the kitchen or have felt lonely unable to hear what the rest of the family has been discussing in the drawing hall while your head is filled with the noise of dishwashers and grinders? Noise from kitchen appliances can be disrupting and at times even embarrassing especially when guests visit only to be spoken over by kettles and mixers. Here are 6 low-noise appliances and tools from Amazon that’ll keep the rattle from the kitchen under control.

Blender

Be it blending a smoothing or mixing flour for baking, these tasks are done almost every day at home and can’t be skipped especially if you want to start your every day with a healthy oat smoothie or if chutney is a must-have with your dosa. Quick blend and low noise Japanese technology, this blender and juicer jar will get the job done without creating a buzz.

Price: Rs 24500

Deal: Rs 1799

Buy Now

Mixer Grinder

With the new double-layer insulated jar technology, the mixer features reduced noise while grinding and provides a cool touch outer surface for easy handling. The HVDC motor allows user noise-free operation and digital display for convenience

Price: Rs 21995

Deal: Rs 13580

Buy Now

Wall-mount Chimney

Italian design complemented by the superb build quality and latest technological advancements, this classy chimney is power-efficient with low noise. It comes with a Powerful motor that has special housing and a blower for low noise operation.

Price: Rs 13000

Deal: Rs 7499

Buy Now

Silicone utensils

Steel spoons and other tools create noise that one can’t avoid as these spatulas and blenders are always in use. Replacing it with soft silicone tools will reduce a great amount of noise in the kitchen and also these are scratch-resistant and won’t chip, warp or melt!

Price: Rs 550

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Silicone hot pad

Similarly, these colourful silicone pads can be used to prevent scalding heat and protect the table hot pot dishes can be directly placed without even the slightest sound. These are the products that keep your kitchen quiet and dishes safe!

Price: Rs 550

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Dishwasher

Dishwashing is a tedious task and if you own a dishwasher you have to bear its noise which again is not so easy! This AmazonBasics 12 place setting dishwasher comes with low noise technology, adjustable shelves to create pace and is suitable for all kinds of utensils in the Indian kitchen including stainless steel, ceramic etc.

Price: Rs 43999

Deal: Rs 21999

Buy Now

Also Read | 5 easy natural remedies to lighten dark underarms and give it a boost of hydration