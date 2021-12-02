6 Products to redecorate your bathroom & make it more organised

The bathroom is a very important space in every house. Apart from the regular use, it also works as a personal spot to cry your heart out, dance in the shower, talk to yourselves and also just be you! Making your bathroom space more decorative and organised gives you more space to use and also the declutter look gives a classy and neat vibe. The cleanliness of a home is decided by judging the condition of washrooms there. So, let your guest not feel shabby about it! Here are 6 products to grab to amp up the look and feel of your bathroom space.

Hexagon Mirror Wall Stickers

If you have a small washroom space, the best way to make it look spacious is by adding reflective mirrors that give the illusion of double the space. Unlike regular mirrors, these wall stickers are easy to use and pocket friendly.

Price: Rs 1099

Deal: Rs 290

Buy Now

Corner Rack Storage

Corner shelves are space-saving and also are an important product that you need to store all your required toiletries. It also makes sure you don’t have to run out of your bathroom now and then in search of a shower cap, shampoo bottles in between the bath.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 449

Buy Now

Leaf Shape Designer Soap Tray

Replace your traditional bathroom soap tray with this stylish and purposeful soap holding tray. Leaf shaped soap holder with water soaking tray underneath allows soap getting rinse all water after use. In this way, your soap gets drier much faster than in a traditional soap tray or box.

Price: Rs 400

Deal: Rs 219

Buy Now

Multipurpose Bathroom Shelf

A multipurpose bathroom shelf that includes a towel holder is an interesting organiser set for your bathroom. The thick railing on the shelf ensures that all your items stay in place and won’t fall off. It is scratch resistant, corrosion-proof and of the best quality.

Price: Rs 1982

Deal: Rs 759

Buy Now

Absorbent Shaggy Rugs

This microfiber bath mat is easy to clean and can be machine-washed, hand-washed and dried. With premium fibre locking technology, every fibre is firmly attached to the backing so that the mat will not shed and will anti-slip.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 699

Buy Now

Soft Rubber Bath Mat

This bath mat with over 100 suction cups provides effective slip resistance in the bathtub or shower. With a cushioned, comfortable feel underfoot, it’s a must-have to make your bathroom your comfort space.

Price: Rs 789

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Also Read: 3 Things to discuss with your partner before you get married