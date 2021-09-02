6 Products under Rs 800 from Ikea you need to upgrade your home and lifestyle

Ikea is well known for offering sustainable, high-quality products at an affordable price. Their ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories are number one in the market. We can’t think of another place to grab products for our homes at such reasonable prices. Here we bring to you 6 products under Rs 800 that’ll help you organise your home and lifestyle. These everyday products are minimalistic in design, made keeping functionality as their prime focus and are a must-have in every household. Scroll and hit the buy button right away to shop them at Amazon deal price.

Storage Shelf

In pristine white colour, this two-tier shelf unit can be easily assembled and is a space-saving unit that can be placed in your storage area or even in your garden or car porch to keep essentials like towels, shoes, car wash bottles etc.

Price: Rs 900

Deal: Rs 717

Armchair Pocket

Searching for that TV remote is the most annoying task especially if you are watching a horror movie at night and can’t reduce the sudden screech of the ghost at the right moment waking up everyone you shouldn’t. With these armchair pockets, you'll always know where to find the remote and you can also store other essentials in its spacious pockets.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 579

Hanging Dryer

This monsoon season, getting your clothes dried in the sun could be close to impossible. With this hanging dryer that comes with attached clips so that you don’t keep losing it, you can dry your clothes under the fan without occupying all the space in your hall or bedroom.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 335

Silverware Cutlery Trays

Ikea’s kitchenware products are well known for their stability and longer shelf life. These mini trays fit inside drawers and cabinets easily and are ideal for arranging kitchen cutlery so that you can find your spoons, forks and scissors easily.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 335

Bendable Chopping Board

This tough polypropylene plastic is a great tool to cut your veggies easily without making any scratches or marks on your tabletop. It's flexible to pour cut food and vegetables right into the pan or pot without touching the them.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 204

Plastic Infuser Bottle

Fill the bottle's infusion container with your favourite fruits or green tea bags to gain the nutrients and minerals of it with every sip of your water. The dry compartment and the infusion container can be attached together or used separately.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 629

Grab these everyday products and revamp your home and lifestyle with Ikea!

