6 Quick and unique DIY home décor ideas to spruce up your abode THIS Diwali

Home décor is one of the most essential parts of Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 14 this year. So, here are some unique DIY home décor ideas for the festival of lights.

Home décor is an essential part of Diwali where we clean all the mess and make it organised to adorn it with some new decorations. From lights to wall colours to rangoli, everything has to be perfect for this grand occasion.

How about DIY home decoration for this Diwali? It is easy, quick and budget-friendly to revamp your abode for the festival of lights. Diwali 2020 will be celebrated on Saturday, so here are some unique ideas to decorate your home with these easy DIY home décor ideas this Diwali.

DIY home décor ideas for Diwali:

Paper diya with fairy lights

If you want to simply hang fairy lights on the walls, then do something unique to spruce it up. Use paper diyas with them to brighten up your space. Check the video below.

DIY candles and diyas

Be it candles and diyas, make them exquisite and unique to illuminate your rooms. Learn the DIY techniques of creating a gorgeous candle or diya for Diwali.

DIY rangoli hacks

Rangoli is a prime part of Diwali to spruce up your floor. So, check the video below to create a vibrant rangoli quickly for the festival.

Last-minute DIY ideas

If you haven’t planned anything yet for the Diwali home décor, then it’s not too late. Try these last-minute DIY ideas to revamp your home décor for this festival of lights.

DIY Diya painting

You don’t need to decorate your home with simple diyas where you can decorate them with your own designs. Here’s how to do it.

Flower DIY

Home-made marigold flowers are a great idea to use for the puja room décor this Diwali. Check out the video below and start making them.

