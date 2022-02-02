6 Quick tips to give your home a fresh feel this summer

Winters have started to fade away. At least, that’s what the shinning sun is suggesting. And if this is so, you might have already started worrying about how to freshen up your home this scorching summer.

So, fret not, we have listed a few easy peasy ways to give your home a fresh feeling this summer without going too high on your budget.

Begin with plants. Stuffing your home with plants is a great option to instantly give your home a fresh, positive, and happy feel. Indoor plants are a great option to do it. Putting flowering plants in your balcony will work just as fine.

Another great way of giving your home a fresh feel is by using scented candles. Lavender, lemongrass, and vanilla are great scents for summers. You can pick any other of your choice, too. So, light up a candle and see the difference in the vibes.

The next great way of doing so is by bringing light-coloured cushions and curtains. Colours like yellow and white work perfectly. Refrain from using dark colours as they might give a dull and boring feel.

Next, and the simplest one, make way for ventilation. Opening doors and windows early morning and evening will fill your house with natural light also leaving it fresh and happy throughout the day.

Apart from these, you can also invest in good room fresheners, they are a great way of making your house smell like heaven and adding a fresh will. However, if you are burning a scented candle, don’t use the air freshener as that may mix two fragrances and can become uncomfortable for some.

If you are a fan of mirrors, putting mirrors in your home is another great way to reflect light in your home and make it look fresh and refreshing. They come in several sizes and shapes to enhance the look of your home and also beautify it at the same time without you having to compromise on space or feels.

