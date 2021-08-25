6 Quirky bathroom accessories to upgrade your space and unleash your creativity!

One of the most important spaces in your home is the bathroom because that is where you are at your most vulnerable, and where creativity usually strikes! However, to feel relaxed and creatively stimulated in an environment, you have to put thought into its design. Bathrooms can appear mundane and lifeless very easily, since most of us don't perceive it as a space where we spend a lot of productive time. This is where we go wrong - your bathrooms need more than just hygiene and cleanliness. Even if a few elements of your bathroom interiors reflect your personality, it will go a long way to make it a good experience for you!

Most people tend to go for neat, clean and modern design elements when thinking of bathroom interiors. It makes sense for it to be uncluttered, but there is no rule that says you can’t have a few quirky, statement pieces in there! If you love eccentric little details in your house, you must check out these quirky bathroom accessories to liven up the experience!

1. Obsessions Beige and Gold Toned Alvina Bathroom Accessories - Set of 4

This set contains 4 elegant items made of polyresin, and printed beige with gold intricacies - a soap dispenser, soap dish, toothbrush holder and tumbler. The designs are ideal as they remind us of the Japanese art of Golden-joining or ‘Kintsugi’ - joining and filling cracks in pottery with gold. It represents the philosophy of ‘wabi-sabi’ - accepting and finding beauty in imperfection.

2. Shresmo Textured Beige Bath Accessories - Set of 4

We may be living in post-modern times of minimalism, but who doesn’t love the rustic aesthetic? There is a way for you to do it subtly for your bathroom interiors - flaunt your impeccable style with this set of 4 bathroom accessories! Each piece is made of textured polyresin, printed neutral beige to easily elevate the ambience of the space.

3. Pure Home and Living Moderno Glass Toilet Brush Holder

The fact of the matter is that not all bathroom and toilet essentials are pretty, but we cannot do without them. How about if we store them in a way that doesn’t disrupt the visual aesthetic of your space, and in turn adds to it? That is precisely what this sleek toilet brush will do! This simple and sophisticated grey colour can complement every kind of aesthetic!

4. WaterScience CLEO 1020 Tap and Shower Filter

If you live in an area where running tap water is highly polluted, this tool is what you need! This gadget with standard cartridge can be attached to any tap or shower head, and has a unique filtration system that can get rid of chlorine and sediments. If you are sick of hard water ruining your hair and causing skin problems, get this filter today!

5. Pure Home and Living Amber Glass Container

This fiery addition to your bathroom space can add just the right amount of passion and eccentricity that is you! This utility product is a visually appealing black and yellow glass container with a glossy finish, that will go best with dark, modern interiors and essentials. When your space becomes an extension of your personality, unleashing your inner creativity is effortless!

6. A Vintage Affair Turquoise and Gold Vintage Sofa Soap Dispenser

When you think of soap dispenser bottles, did you ever in your wildest dreams imagine it to be designed in the shape of a sofa? That is exactly what this is - not only an efficient and visually appealing essential, but also a unique, quirky and innovative idea to trigger you into thinking out of the box as well! This will go best with white marble or tiled interiors - you should add more elements in similar, subdued tones to give the space a sophisticated pop of colour!

