6 Relaxing colours to incorporate in your house to induce a positive mood

Did you know colours can affect your mood? Here are 6 colours you can include in your house to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Choosing the right colour for your house is a vital element of interior decoration. Your home décor will be incomplete without taking into consideration the use of the appropriate colour combination. Colour gives meaning to the environment of your house and it reveals a lot about your personality as well. Plus, the colour you choose brings some aesthetic value to your abode and it can affect your mood too.

According to psychologists, looking at colours can relax you. They can have an enormous impact on us - psychologically, emotionally and physically. If you’re feeling stressed, you can use colour as a mood booster. Keeping that in mind, we have compiled a list of the most relaxing colours you should choose for a stress-free life.

Here are 6 most relaxing colours to incorporate in your house for a better mood.

Blue

A very calming colour that can help you feel relaxed and centred. It helps clear the mind, which might help you have positive thoughts. Go for light, warm shades of blue.

Yellow

Just like the sunshine, yellow can lighten up the room and brighten your mood. It will increase your energy, uplift your mood and fill you with liveliness.

Green

One of the most restful colours for your eyes, green can help reduce anxiety. Looking at this colour can help you clear your mind and encourage serenity.

Pink

The colour pink is thought to be calming as it is associated with love and kindness. Exposure to pink colour can help calm you down and let go of feelings of anger, aggression and neglect. Light shades of pink are great for children’s room.

White

White is a great colour to look at when you’re stressed to give you a sense of clarity and freshness. Go for bright white instead of dull white to brighten your mood.

Grey

You might think grey looks a little boring and depressing. But the truth is quite the opposite. It has a soothing and cooling effect when paired with blue and white hues. It can create a relaxing atmosphere to help you live stress-free.

