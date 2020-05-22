  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

6 Small bedroom décor ideas to make it look more stylish

Got a small bedroom? Fret not. Here are 6 small bedroom decor ideas that are big in style and will instantly transform your space.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 12:49 pm
6 Small bedroom décor ideas to make it look more stylish6 Small bedroom décor ideas to make it look more stylish
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you want to give your bedroom a makeover but think it is too small to make any décor changes, think again. Yes, it can be tricky to upgrade a small bedroom but it’s not impossible. There are plenty of ways you can revamp your cosy space into something more stylish. You don’t need a sitting area or a king-size bed to change its look. Remember the main purpose of a bedroom is to rest and recharge. 

In fact, America Sleep Association recommends keeping stimulating activities away from the bedroom to avoid any disruption in your sleeping patterns. So, having a small bedroom isn't so bad. If your small bedroom is still making you upset? Fret not, we have some solutions to style and transform your small bedroom. 

Here are 6 ways to transform your small bedroom and make the most of your space.

1. Make a statement with your ceiling: You can easily elevate the appearance of your room by decorating the ceiling. Throw in some patterns or different shapes using washi tape to make a statement

2. Go white: The whiter your room is, the airier and lighter it will seem. It will create a fresh, bright atmosphere that will help your room look stylish and bigger than it actually is. 

3. Or go dark: Painting your room in charcoal grey or navy blue might not make it look bigger, but it will definitely make it look chick and stylish.

4. Use mounted lights: Ditch table lamps and floor lamps, instead go for space-saving sconces on the walls or consider hanging light from the ceiling to give it a modern touch. 

5. Minimalist style: Get rid of the unnecessary furniture in the room and go for sleek, contemporary built-ins for additional storage. A good built-in will upgrade your room and add plenty of storage. 

6. Create an illusion of a bigger space: Hang the curtains really close to the ceiling and try to match the fabric with the colour of your wall to make your space look modern and spacious. Or install a mirror and position it in a way that it reflects the light of a window and it will immediately create an illusion of a bigger room. 

ALSO READ: Home Décor: 8 Tips to use different colours to pair up with RED
ALSO READ: Home Décor: 6 Tips to add positivity to your abode

Credits :housebeautiful.com, getty

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement