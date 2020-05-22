6 Small bedroom décor ideas to make it look more stylish

Got a small bedroom? Fret not. Here are 6 small bedroom decor ideas that are big in style and will instantly transform your space.

If you want to give your bedroom a makeover but think it is too small to make any décor changes, think again. Yes, it can be tricky to upgrade a small bedroom but it’s not impossible. There are plenty of ways you can revamp your cosy space into something more stylish. You don’t need a sitting area or a king-size bed to change its look. Remember the main purpose of a bedroom is to rest and recharge.

In fact, America Sleep Association recommends keeping stimulating activities away from the bedroom to avoid any disruption in your sleeping patterns. So, having a small bedroom isn't so bad. If your small bedroom is still making you upset? Fret not, we have some solutions to style and transform your small bedroom.

Here are 6 ways to transform your small bedroom and make the most of your space.

1. Make a statement with your ceiling: You can easily elevate the appearance of your room by decorating the ceiling. Throw in some patterns or different shapes using washi tape to make a statement.

2. Go white: The whiter your room is, the airier and lighter it will seem. It will create a fresh, bright atmosphere that will help your room look stylish and bigger than it actually is.

3. Or go dark: Painting your room in charcoal grey or navy blue might not make it look bigger, but it will definitely make it look chick and stylish.

4. Use mounted lights: Ditch table lamps and floor lamps, instead go for space-saving sconces on the walls or consider hanging light from the ceiling to give it a modern touch.

5. Minimalist style: Get rid of the unnecessary furniture in the room and go for sleek, contemporary built-ins for additional storage. A good built-in will upgrade your room and add plenty of storage.

6. Create an illusion of a bigger space: Hang the curtains really close to the ceiling and try to match the fabric with the colour of your wall to make your space look modern and spacious. Or install a mirror and position it in a way that it reflects the light of a window and it will immediately create an illusion of a bigger room.

ALSO READ: Home Décor: 8 Tips to use different colours to pair up with RED

ALSO READ: Home Décor: 6 Tips to add positivity to your abode

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×