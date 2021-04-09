6 Space saving products to shop from Amazon to make your apartment life easy and organised

With a growing population and limited land, most of us have cramped in small apartments. Here is what you want to make your living space more versatile and organised.

Found your peace living in small apartments with hardly any space to move? Well, here is what you want to make living in that small space more easy and cosy. Clear the cutter and buy these 6 products that save space and can be used in versatile ways to get the job done perfectly. Unorganised and chunky utilities that occupy most of your space can be the reason why your small space looks even smaller. Get these useful products and see how well you can sort out your space issues.

Sofa Cum Bed

Chuck out the diwan and get yourself a sofa bed that can be folded back. This stunning product is very much useful in saving space and makes your home look more spacious. All you gotta do is use them as a bed when required and fold them back into a sofa while guests walk in. The quality and aesthetic design of it makes it a must-have product for anyone with an artistic vision.

Price: Rs 9149

Multipurpose Slim Kitchen Organizer

This organiser shelf comes with wheels so that you can use them anywhere for storing your products. Suitable for closets, kitchens, bathrooms, garages, laundry rooms and even offices. The white colour and the holes basket design gives it a contemporary appearance. Mesh Basket shaped shelves are good for drainage, easy to clean, not easy to grow mould.

Price: Rs 699

Foldable table

A foldable multipurpose table can solve half of your apartment space issues. Use them while working, eating or reading and you can fold them back and place them under the couch or by the wall. It features a simple and fashionable design which makes it look elegant and attractive.

Price: Rs 1890

Wall Mounted Shelf

Mount it on the wall, and stack up your books and or other products. It is simply the best practical and beautiful product to utilise your wall space. This space-saving design stack books vertically in a tower, and it would be a great addition to any room.

Price: Rs 599

Utility Cart

This utility cart fits in the smallest of spaces and can be moved to wherever you need it. Use it as extra storage for all your kitchen utensils, desk accessories or for gloves, keys and mobile phones. It also stands evenly on uneven floors since the casters are adjustable.

Price: Rs 2740

Shoe Organiser

Today with our modern homes getting smaller, intelligent storage space is a must. Our shoe organizer is the perfect storage solution for this to give you a neat, compact, clutter-free look to your shoe rack yet adding to your decor style. Organize your storage space and shoe keeping with this product and double your storage space. It has plenty of room for any kind of footwear, be it sneakers, stilettos, sandals or flip flops.

Price: Rs 699

