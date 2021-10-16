6 Things you must invest in if organising stuff is your favourite hobby

If you are the Monica Geller of your group and like to keep all your stuff neat, tidy and well-organised, then you have landed at the right place! Here we have a few products that are not only going to make your space look tidier but will also give your inner organiser a sigh of relief. These products are compact, affordable and all things tidy!

Jewellery Organiser

This compact jewellery organiser features 5 hangers of different shapes, 3 big grids and 8 small grids. It has a velvet lining in each section that protects your precious jewellery and avoids any tangling and scratches. It is ideal for storing your small jewellery like your rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, watches and hair clips.

Price: Rs.899

Wooden Desk Organiser

This desk organiser is made of high-quality environmental protection wood material with sturdy construction, safe and non-toxic. Say goodbye to your messy desk, since this organiser has enough space for storing your desktop stationery. The desktop organiser provides enough space for storing a range of different size items, such as paper documents, file folders, books, magazines, notebooks, letters, and CDs. You can also sort your pens, calculators, staplers, sticky notes, cosmetics and other daily supplies. Keep all your work supplies neat and available.

Price: Rs.1499

Two-Tier Organiser

Featuring Nordic style design, the shelf is exquisitely welded in an electrostatic manner, easy to place and lasts for a long time. The classic color of black makes it a perfect addition to your home or office decoration. Made of premium iron and sprayed with eco-grade paint, the shelf is sturdy to use and easy to clean, rust-proof and water-proof. The shelf can serve itself for different purposes, such as holding small items in your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, reading room, balcony and office, etc. You can try to place as many small-sized household and office items as you can imagine.

Price: Rs.649

Rose Gold Organiser

You can decide exactly how to arrange your desk organiser now! With 6 differently sized and designed compartments you will choose where to place your pens, pencils, notebooks and much more. Let your creativity run high! This rose gold desk organizer has been specially washed down, coloured, sprayed and dried to give it that amazing spark of rose gold. It’s what will make your desk shine! It will make your home desk the perfect place for when you work at home.

Price: Rs.1699

File Tray

You can stack your files together or separate them to different places you want. The stackable capabilities allows you to use several sets together to organise your files in the same workspace, and maximise use of the vertically-stored space on your desktop workspace. It will prevent you from having to look all over your desk to find that really important file or document.

Price: Rs.949

Rotating Organiser

With its steady rotating base, this cosmetic storage can be easily rotated and is ultra-quiet when it's rotated, which makes it easy to get what you want and put it back quickly, saving most of your searching time. You can accommodate your makeup brushes, bottles of skin care products and other makeup accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, eyeliner and more. It allows you to adjust tray height according to the height of your products and fits all different types of products and accessories.

Price: Rs.719

