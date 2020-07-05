6 Tips and ideas to give a vintage look to your home

So, if you are thinking for a vintage look, then here are the tips to follow for it.

Tips for a vintage home décor

1- Display real paintings on the walls of your abode. Nowadays, machine-made arts have occupied every place. But opting for a real art will express the old look.

2- Bring materials of woods and metals instead of plastics or any other synthetic materials. But you don’t need to replace all your furniture for it. Next time, make sure they are all made of woods or metals.

3- Antique pieces are one of the most common ideas for creating the vintage look. So, you can also opt for that. But make sure you incorporate antique pieces of different eras to complete the look.

4- Walls are mostly ignored in modern days. So, opt for detailed designs on the walls that will have carved patterns as well.

5- Flat, smooth and dry walls are not for the vintage look. So, try for lime wash paint on the wall to make it look more natural. They will add movement, texture and characters to the walls.

6- Rugs are the most important part to bring the vintage look. So, you cannot avoid it at all.