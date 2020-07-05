  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

6 Tips and ideas to give a vintage look to your home

Do you love vintage home décor? You can also achieve it easily for your own abode. And here are the unique ideas to opt the look. Read on to know them below.
1593 reads Mumbai
6 Tips and ideas to give a vintage look to your home6 Tips and ideas to give a vintage look to your home
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Are you thinking of giving a vintage look to your home? Well, it’s quite easy to achieve the look. Having a vintage look means to cherish the beauty of the old that will present charm and a cosy vibe to your abode. You need to make certain changes to bring the old-look.

So, if you are thinking for a vintage look, then here are the tips to follow for it. 

 

Tips for a vintage home décor 

 

1- Display real paintings on the walls of your abode. Nowadays, machine-made arts have occupied every place. But opting for a real art will express the old look. 

 

2- Bring materials of woods and metals instead of plastics or any other synthetic materials. But you don’t need to replace all your furniture for it. Next time, make sure they are all made of woods or metals.

 

3- Antique pieces are one of the most common ideas for creating the vintage look. So, you can also opt for that. But make sure you incorporate antique pieces of different eras to complete the look. 

 

4- Walls are mostly ignored in modern days. So, opt for detailed designs on the walls that will have carved patterns as well. 

 

5- Flat, smooth and dry walls are not for the vintage look. So, try for lime wash paint on the wall to make it look more natural. They will add movement, texture and characters to the walls. 

 

6- Rugs are the most important part to bring the vintage look. So, you cannot avoid it at all.

Credits :apartmenttherapy, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement