6 tips and tricks to organize a small pantry space

Got a small pantry space? Fret not. Here are 6 easy tips and tricks to organise your pantry.

A pantry is a place where you stack stuff to keep your kitchen clutter-free. But what to do when the place supposed to stay organised isn’t? Doesn’t matter how big or small the pantry is, everyone can use a bit of advice when it comes to organising it. It is pretty much a game-changer for those who love to cook. Having quick access to things can save so much time when one is cooking.

There are so many ways to make your pantry look pretty with everything in place. While some are easy fixes, others need to spend a little money to help you get a bit more organised. Today, we have compiled a list of easy tricks you can use to keep your teeny tiny pantry organised.

Here are 6 tips to organise a small pantry space.

1. Adjusting the shelves is a must for little pantries because storage space is very important. To make more space, you can install wire racks to the back of the cabinet doors.

2. Use clear plastic containers to store grains, nuts and other things. They will not take much space and help you use the make the most of your space.

3. One of the best ways to make more storage space is by replacing stationary shelves with pull-out shelves. It will make it easier for you to access the items in the back that often go unnoticed.

4. You can hang small hooks and place less-used cooking utensils in your pantry. Or you can use it hold spices, pot lids and all sorts of other things that can use some organizing.

5. Use plastic shoe organisers to store spices, spreads and all the small stuff that you can fit in there. It will add extra space for storaging things.

6. Buy small baskets and store kitchen ingredients in them. You can label and group them the way you want. It will make things readily available for you when you have to prepare a quick dinner.

ALSO READ: 7 Ways to decorate your abode keeping your kids in mind

ALSO READ: 7 creative ways to redecorate your home with the items you already have

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×