6 Tips to choose the perfect painting for your living room

Are you planning to revamp your living room décor? You can do that easily with a gorgeous painting. So, here are some tips to choose the right wall painting to adorn your living room.

The living room is that corner of our abode where we welcome our guests, spend our leisure time, relax, have some good time with family; so, it should have that cosy and relaxing vibe in it to give us a soothing feeling. And for that, an elegant wall painting can work great in the living room. But just buying a beautiful painting and hanging on the wall won’t help you to enhance the home décor of your living room.

You should choose the perfect one which complements the decoration. Most importantly, the painting should exhibit your choice and taste for interior designing. So, if you are thinking to buy an expensive painting to adorn your living room, then this article is for you. We have shared the tips to choose the right wall painting for the living area of your house.

How to select the right painting for your living room?

1- As we have already mentioned, the painting should match with the theme and style of your home décor. For example, if your abode is styled in a vintage look with antique decor, then opt for a heritage painting or a painting with a traditional style.

2- It not only should match the home décor, but it should also complement the colours of your home. Generally, living rooms are painted with warmer tones to make it look more welcoming. So, any painting with deeper or bolder colours will be great for it.

3- You should also take care of the frames of the painting. They should match the decoration and furniture of the room as well. For example, if your painting has a traditional or historical theme, then they should have golden or elegant wooden frames. But often, some paintings don’t need framing like gallery wrapped paintings.

4- The space is also another important aspect which you need to take care of. You should choose the painting which fits the size of your living room properly. Don’t go for an oversized painting because it will make it look odd.

5- You also need to give attention to the lighting to check if that blends well with the wall painting. For example, if yours is an oil painting, then go for a broader lighting instead of an intense spotlight. This will make the room look more inviting.

6- Often, reflections create problems with the painting and light. So, you can go for nonreflecting glass frames to solve this issue.

