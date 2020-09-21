6 Tips to spruce up your home walls with the right wall clock

Wall clock is one of the easiest ways to revamp your home walls to enhance the entire home décor. So, here are some tips for you to choose the right wall clock for your abode.

Wall clock is not only there to tell you the time, but it’s also considered to be a great addition to home décor. If you choose the right piece for the walls, it can revamp the space. So, you have to buy one that complements the home décor theme in the right way.

If you can’t decide what to hang on the wall for decoration, then opt for an elegant wall clock to spruce up your home walls. So, here’s how to choose the right wall clock for your abode.

Tips for choosing the right wall clock for your home:

1.Wall clock should be kept in the right place. If it’s for your child’s room, it has to be funky. For kitchen walls, find a wall clock with a subtle design. For living room decoration, you can buy a wall clock with vibrant colour to revamp the room.

2.Size of the clock will also depend on the size of the wall. If your wall is a large and you are trying to make it the focal point of your room, then opt for a large wall clock.

3.Colours play a major role in brightening your home décor. So, opt for a wall clock with colours and patterns. Sharp limes or chilli red earthy tones are currently in trend.

4.Generally, you should place your wall clock on the wall at the standing eye level. But you can place it at a little higher position to maximise the space. But do not place it too low or too high.

5.Don’t overcrowd the wall where you have placed your clock. It will then divide the attention and your guests won’t be able to notice your wall clock. Leave that wall alone with only the clock to make it a statement piece.

6.According to Feng Shui, don’t hang the clock right on the opposite wall of your bed in the bedroom.

