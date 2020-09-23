  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

6 Tips to turn your bathroom into a home spa

Do you want to get the feeling of a spa in your bathroom? Then turn it into a little home spa with these easy tips and ideas to relax in your bathroom to destress.
16249 reads Mumbai
6 Tips to turn your bathroom into a home spa6 Tips to turn your bathroom into a home spa
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Do you love to get a spa treatment? Then bring it to your home by changing the bathroom décor and turning it into a home spa. Your bathroom can give you the ultimate spa vibe in your abode with certain changes in decoration. This will also provide the bathroom with an aesthetic look to make you feel comfortable.

Having plants, mirror, dimmed lights, etc. will help you to get the look for your bathroom. So, if you are thinking to change your small bathroom into a spa, here are some ideas to do it.

Tips and ideas to turn your bathroom into a spa:

1.First, add a touch of golden colour to feel luxurious. Handles, knobs, taps, etc. can also be opted in golden colours.

2.Now put a few tiers of open-shelves on your walls and fill the spaces with basket for towels, beauty products and a few bottles of aromatherapy oils.

3.Plants play a major role in making any space refreshing. So, when you are turning your bathroom into a spa, then plants are a must-have. Get some succulents or air plants for this look. They are easy to take care of.

4.Candles are important for creating the spa bathroom. So, put some candles but be minimalist with them. You can also opt for scented candles.

5.Now warm up the floor with some luxurious rug to get the ultimate spa-like feeling.

6.Dispose all your old dispenses to get rid of clutter. Remember your bathroom with a spa décor can never have any clutter, otherwise, the entire decoration will look like a mess. So, get rid of clutter.

Also Read: 10 Tips and ideas to decorate your abode with Scandinavian design

Credits :thespruce, improvenet, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement