6 Types of organisers under Rs 700 to declutter your kitchen space

Regardless of how spacious your kitchen is, all the utensils and tools, if not arranged properly can give a cramped, disappointing look to your kitchen. Well, it's not just about the look and suffocating feel of the kitchen but how tedious it gets to find a spoon or plate when required. Here we bring to you 6 kitchen organisers from Amazon that are super durable, affordable and a must-have in every household to declutter your cooking area. So scroll on and start shopping!

Kitchen cabinet

Instead of spreading all the plates, spatulas and cups on the working area, find a suitable corner and get this 3-tiered cabinet to neatly arrange your utensils. Its space-saving and also can be set up easily.

Price: Rs 675

Pot Pan Rack Organiser

While teeny tiny boxes and containers can make it to the kitchen cabinet, large utensils that you use frequently like a tea pan can be stored in this rack beautifully. It’ll make the whole kitchen look more organised and you can find the required tool easily every time.

Price: Rs 649

Cutlery Tray

Organise cutlery draws with this practical and smart storage solution as the two halves of the tray can be finely adjusted to fit a variety of drawer sizes. Keep your kitchen organised with this stylish and modern drawer insert.

Price: Rs 849

Dish Organiser Storage Rack

This product can not only be used as a storage shelf to place the dishes that are not needed but also can be placed just washed dishes, it is ideal for draining and drying dishes efficiently.

Price: Rs 499

Spice Rack set

This rotatory rack offers a hassle-free storage solution by organising your spice collection in one place! It has 16 spice jars with twistable lids, which make them easy to open and use. The lids also add a professional appeal to the jar and look neat in your kitchen.

Price: Rs 569

Wall Mounted Rustic Mug Holder

The rustic and vintage look of this mug holder adds to your kitchen decor. Free up cabinet space and organise your kitchen with this coffee cup holder to display your favourite coffee mugs and teacups.

Price: Rs 599

