6 Unique home decor products under ₹999 on Amazon sale today

A lot of us are still working from home and that has made our houses our place of work as well as our comfort zones and hence, they need to be taken extra care of. These super affordable products mentioned below will add an aesthetic vibe to your house and also make your household work easier. These unique home decor products available on the Amazon sale today will make your home a much better and more fun place to live in.

6 Home decor products at discounted rates on the Amazon sale today:

Scroll down and take a look at the best home decor items to enhance your living space.

You can now add life to your living space by surrounding yourself with these sheer curtains. These curtains will not just add character to your room, but will also keep a balance in lighting. This vibrant curtain has a sleek finish and will make your home look welcoming.

Price: Rs.1796

Deal: Rs.776

Buy Now

Attain just the perfect amount of cosiness with this microfibre all weather blanket. If you are someone who hates sharing a blanket or a comforter with your partner, then this soft blanket is just for you. It is smooth and cosy and will feel like a warm hug on cold nights. At the same time, it can also be used on warm nights.

Price: Rs.4999

Deal: Rs.858

Buy Now

A scented candle has the ability to instantly uplift the aura of your house and make the atmosphere relaxing. This aromatic candle is exquisitely handcrafted to add a calming vibe to your house. It is smokeless, dripless and dispenses a soothing aroma till its last flame.

Price: Rs.899

Deal: Rs.599

Buy Now

Elevate your tea or coffee sipping experience throughout the day with these super cute ceramic mugs. These mugs are designed keeping in mind traditional clay cups and are environmentally-friendly and odourless. They are durable and provide a good grip and also make for an adorable gift for your loved ones.

Price: Rs.849

Deal: Rs.449

Buy Now

Embellish your dinner table and give it a decorative look with this coaster set. This handcrafted rosewood coaster set comes in the cutest square-shaped holder, with traditional brass inlay work and with six coasters in total. Now avoid the mug rings on the table while also upgrading its look.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.399

Buy Now

These printed bowls will give your dining experience a vintage and authentic vibe. These bowls are super affordable and make a great choice for when guests come to visit. They have a beautiful floral design and are also useful when you want to keep your snacks at hand.

Price: Rs.1399

Deal: Rs.799

Buy Now

If you want to magnify the look of your home without having to spend too much time and money, then some cute home decor items are the way to go. These super affordable home decor items available on the Amazon sale today will not only magnify the look of your home, but will also help make it look more organised.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Amazon Sale: 8 Kitchen accessories that will enhance the look of your kitchen