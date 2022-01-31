6 Useful decor products under Rs 999 from Amazon to revamp your work desk

Tired of the same workspace? It’s time to give it a new look by adding these useful decor products that’ll make your desk look professional and fun at the same time. Your work area says a lot about your passion and effort to get things done perfectly. Regardless of the nature of work you ‘ll need these 6 products on an everyday basis to clear the clutter on the desk and make it look more lively and organised.

Vertical Laptop Stand Holder

First up, we have this elegant wooden stand which is highly recommended if you are using more than one laptop or tab at a time. This stand comes with an anti-topple wide base for extra stability and silicon pads for slipper glass table tops. Its space saving and it’s enamel finish also adds up to the decor of your home.

Price: Rs 849

Buy Now

Photo Frames

Adorning the wall right in front of your chair with beautiful pictures of your family and friends will brighten up your spirits even during hefty work hours. It’ll calm your soul and remind you why you should work hard and earn more!

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

Digital Smart Alarm

A table clock is an important piece to keep you on track and help you be punctual. It psychologically motivates your brain to not to waste an hour and finish off your work on time. The stunning look piece with silver body also includes month, date, alarm setting and indoor temperature.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

Table top Planter

This gorgeous planter featuring floral prints can be a great addition to your desk decor. Place cute plants on your desk to breathe fresh , smell the nature and also give your eyes a rest from staring into the screens for hours.

Price: Rs 449

Buy Now

Pen Stand

Who doesn’t want a cute puppy showpiece on their desk? This adorable decorative pen stand is something you want to declutter your desk and help you find your pens and pencils easily and also to add a fun touch to your serious work environment.

Price: Rs 349

Buy Now

Desk Pad

The desk pad is made of durable PU leather. It protects your desktop from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs.The stitching design makes this mat more durable and also helps relax your hands.

Price: Rs 799

Buy Now

Also Read: Makeup essentials under Rs 1999 for your rushed mornings