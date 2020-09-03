  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

6 Ways to decorate your house by repurposing old items

Are you redecorating on a budget? Here are some ideas for repurposing things you already own.
11325 reads Mumbai
Home Decor,decor tips,repurposing,recycling items6 Ways to decorate your house by repurposing old items
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Who doesn’t want to make their abode look beautiful, but what to do when you are on a budget? Fret not, home décor doesn’t always have to be an expensive affair. You can buy inexpensive items, or you can repurpose old items lying around in the garage of your house. Recycling is not just budget-friendly, but good for the planet as well. 

If you are looking for ideas to give your home a décor boost, repurposing is a great way to do it on a budget. So, grab the broken household items in your house and get ready to put it to use. That’s right, we have compiled a list of ideas to help you decorate your home without breaking the bank. 

Here are some easy ways to decorate your house by repurposing old items. 

1- Got a broken picture frame? Instead of throwing it out, make a pretty and functional earrings display. All you need to do is remove the stand, cut some cross stitch fabric and lock it in the frame, and voila! 

2- Don’t like your old crockery anymore? Breathe new life to your dinnerware by colouring it with ceramic paint. There are no rules, so you can paint it any way you like. You can paint the whole thing or splash a little colour over it. In case you don't like the finish look, you can always change it. 

3- Decoupage old empty bottles and transform them into the perfect décor accessory for your abode. For the unversed, decoupage is the art of decorating an object by glueing coloured paper cut-outs and other decorative elements onto it. 

4- One of the easiest ways to give new life to any item is to paint it. From bookshelves to tables to planters, adding a new hue will instantly lift the look of the object.  

5- You can never go wrong with rearranging the furniture in your house. Even putting your bed on the opposite wall can change the entire look of your bedroom. 

6- Have you fallen out of love with an old coffee table? Spruce it up by sketching decorative paintwork or colour it in a bright colour. You can buy a ready-made stencil to make it easier. They are easily available and very affordable. 

ALSO READ: 5 Things to keep in mind while purchasing a rug

Credits :homedit, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement