6 Ways to decorate your house by repurposing old items

Are you redecorating on a budget? Here are some ideas for repurposing things you already own.

Who doesn’t want to make their abode look beautiful, but what to do when you are on a budget? Fret not, home décor doesn’t always have to be an expensive affair. You can buy inexpensive items, or you can repurpose old items lying around in the garage of your house. Recycling is not just budget-friendly, but good for the planet as well.

If you are looking for ideas to give your home a décor boost, repurposing is a great way to do it on a budget. So, grab the broken household items in your house and get ready to put it to use. That’s right, we have compiled a list of ideas to help you decorate your home without breaking the bank.

Here are some easy ways to decorate your house by repurposing old items.

1- Got a broken picture frame? Instead of throwing it out, make a pretty and functional earrings display. All you need to do is remove the stand, cut some cross stitch fabric and lock it in the frame, and voila!

2- Don’t like your old crockery anymore? Breathe new life to your dinnerware by colouring it with ceramic paint. There are no rules, so you can paint it any way you like. You can paint the whole thing or splash a little colour over it. In case you don't like the finish look, you can always change it.

3- Decoupage old empty bottles and transform them into the perfect décor accessory for your abode. For the unversed, decoupage is the art of decorating an object by glueing coloured paper cut-outs and other decorative elements onto it.

4- One of the easiest ways to give new life to any item is to paint it. From bookshelves to tables to planters, adding a new hue will instantly lift the look of the object.

5- You can never go wrong with rearranging the furniture in your house. Even putting your bed on the opposite wall can change the entire look of your bedroom.

6- Have you fallen out of love with an old coffee table? Spruce it up by sketching decorative paintwork or colour it in a bright colour. You can buy a ready-made stencil to make it easier. They are easily available and very affordable.

ALSO READ: 5 Things to keep in mind while purchasing a rug

Share your comment ×