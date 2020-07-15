6 Ways to spruce up your entryway to welcome your guests in style

Your entryway is the first thing your guests see. Here is how you can style it in a way that makes it look stylish and perfect for welcoming your guests.

The entryway is one space that we often forget to decorate. After all, it is a small space where you hardly spend any time. But it is also the first thing you guests see as they enter your house. It sets the tone for your house. A dull and boring entryway doesn’t exactly look welcoming. Try sprucing it up to sweep your guests off their feet.

From a statement mirror to bold colour to sculpture, it is important that you install things that you prefer. Let the décor be a reflection of your personality. Do you like colour, art or collecting souvenirs? Do you prefer the bohemian style or like minimalistic things? Know your style before changing your entryway.

Keeping this in mind, here are some tips and ideas to make your entryway look more welcoming.

1- The first step to designing any space in your house is decluttering it. Do not clutter your entryway with anything extraneous or boldly coloured. So, choose what suits the overall décor of the house.

2- Paint the walls of your entryway in a colour that says ‘welcome.’ Nothing looks more vibrant than a bold red. If you’re not too big a fan of bright colours, go for subtle taupe to give it a chic touch.

3- Install new light fixtures to enhance the lighting in your home. It will add life and offer a powerful visual effect without intruding your walking space. Go for a modern chandelier if you want to go all out. Or you can install a paned glass door that allows natural light to lighten up your entryway.

4- Give it a vintage touch by adding old-school elements to your entryway. Nothing speaks style more than vintage pieces inspired by the rich history of the place you live in.

5- If your place doesn’t allow you to install standing extravagant décor, then create a wall display. From photos to mirrors, experiment with it and see what is it that best suits your taste.

6- If you wish to keep it elegant and simple. Try black and white entryway floors that never go out of style. You can also elongate the floor with a rug to create an illusion of an extended hallway. Choose a shade that complements the hue of the wall.

