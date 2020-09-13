  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

7 Bathroom plants to provide the space with spa vibes

You don’t need to place all your indoor plants only in the living room or bedroom. You can place it in the bathroom as well. Your bathroom will have a spa-like vibe with the plants.
29052 reads Mumbai
7 Bathroom plants to provide the space with spa vibes7 Bathroom plants to provide the space with spa vibes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Indoor plants play a major role in home décor. They not only refresh the indoor air but only enhance the entire decoration. But you don’t have to always keep your houseplants in your living room, bedroom, veranda or backyard. They can be placed in your bathroom as well.

 

There are certain types of plants which are mainly used for bathrooms. They literally give you a spa-like feeling refreshing the air. So, if you’re also thinking of sprucing up your bathroom décor, then these plants are best to opt for. 

 

Best bathroom plants.

 

Golden Pothos

This plant can be best nurtured in a humid environment. From low to bright sunlight, this can be kept anywhere but the light has to be indirect.

 

Calathea

It’s best to keep it in medium light and in the moderately humid environment. Having this plant will give your bathroom a new look. 

 

Snake Plant

Snake plant is a popular indoor plant, which is also good for the bathroom. It can thrive in any humid level and can tolerate low to bright indirect light. 

 

Air Plant

It’s another great option to opt for your bathroom décor. It’s safe in high humid levels and in bright indirect light.

 
Monstera

Monstera has beautiful leaves which will give your bathroom a captivating look. It can tolerate low to high indirect light and can be kept at any level of humidity. It can generally thrive in different environments in your abode. 

 

Watermelon Peperomia

This plant likes warm temperature, a lot of moisture and humidity with medium to bright indirect light. You need to mist the plant regularly to enhance your bathroom décor. 

 

Bamboo

If you want to give your bathroom a spa-like effect, then this plant is just for you. It has low maintenance and can grow in water and low-light space. So, don’t worry, if your bathroom doesn’t have bright sunlight, your bamboo plant will still grow.

 

Also Read: 7 Décor Ideas for a stylish outdoor oasis

Credits :housebeautiful, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement