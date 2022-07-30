7 Best ceramic sets under Rs 2999 to steal from Amazon sale today

Amazon deals today bring to you beautiful ceramic dinner wear and kitchen sets that will add a luxe touch to your dining and kitchen. These elegant and aesthetically-pleasing products and are heat friendly, highly durable and non-sticky. Check out these 7 elegant serveware sets from the Amazon sale today that’ll add up to the beauty of your home decor.

Here are the best 7 ceramic sets from Amazon sale today:

Ceramics are non-metallic materials made from pottery, terracotta, fine china, bone china or porcelain etc. They have a smooth finish and organic structure.

1. Ceramic Dinner Set

This pristine blue aesthetic ceramic dinner set will make you eat your stomach full as it's got a beautiful look that is both appealing and hunger-inducing. Experience handmade pottery made of premium lead-free and chip-proof ceramic.

Price: Rs 2880

2. Ceramic Tea Kettle

This is made from durable, gloss-glazed ceramic, with an extra-fine infusing basket, a hinged lid to keep tea hot while steeping and a convenient handle that stays cool to the touch. It is small enough to stay on your counter and makes a lovely statement piece with its beautiful, calming designs.

Price: Rs 2062

3. Peony Pink Speckled Dinner Plates

Pink is the new white when it comes to dinner plates. They are dishwasher and microwave safe and amp up the visual display of the served food. If you wish to bring in some colours to your kitchen’s serveware then don't resist buying these ceramic pink plates.

Price: Rs 986

4. Ice Cream Bowl

If you start having your ice creams and cool fruit salads from ceramic dishes then you’ll never want any other plates but ceramic ones as it retains the coolness and also its smooth surface makes it desirable to scoop each spoon of ice cream.

Price: Rs 899

5. Ceramic Plates

These Moroccan hand-painted ceramic plates that feature blue floral designs in white is a luxe-looking exotic plate designs with premium quality that set the standards high for your party. These ceramic plates are microwave and dishwasher safe and are lead-free.

Price: Rs 799

6. Unique SS Ceramic Handi Set with lid

This unique SS Ceramic Handi Set with lid is a hand-painted legend black luster design cookware. Bring this easy-to-clean, non-stick and premium cookware home. It is oven and microwave safe. It will also add a dash of luxe to your dining space in the most authentic way.

Price: Rs 999

7. Nirlon Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set

This Nirlon Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set comes with 2 casseroles and a frying pan. Both of them have a glass lid for convenient cooking. The ceramic fry pan and the ceramic casserole have an induction base. The lids are anti-skid and prevent troublesome cooking sessions. The design of the cookware is easy to use and hold because the handles of the cookware have a comfortable grip. Now you can keep an eye on your food in the most convenient way.

Price: Rs 2594

These above-mentioned snazzy ceramic sets are under offer only for today, thanks to Amazon Sale! Amazon daily deals provide exciting price drop on a selected few products and we bring to you the curated best deals on different categories.

