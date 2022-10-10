7 Best Diwali Gift Ideas That Are Thoughtful And Useful

Diwali is the most-awaited festival of the month that Indians all around the world celebrate as one. The day commemorates putting an end to darkness and evil by lighting up diyas and decorating homes in the brightest and most festive ways. This year, we celebrate Diwali on October 24th. Oil baths, multiple pujas, new clothes, and lighting firecrackers are a few acts of joy that make every kid and adult wait eagerly for Diwali! Also, the “festival of lights” celebrates the joy of giving. Gifting your near and dear ones with thoughtful presents is a must during Diwali. To make your job easier, we have curated a list of the best Diwali gifts that are perfect to wish your friends and family love and light in their lives! Best Diwali Gift Ideas You Must Add-to-cart Right Away

1. REKHA Women’s Classic Lehenga Diwali is also a day to flaunt one’s beauty in traditional attires. Like the one featured here in gold hue, a designer lehenga can make anyone look drop-dead gorgeous! Gift this beauty to your spouse, girlfriend, daughter or siblings and watch them beam with joy. This classy number features a semi-stiched billowing skirt with floral motifs, an unstitched matching shimmery blouse piece and a dupatta. It is also available in multiple colors, so you can grab the one that makes your heart beat faster.

Price: $ 69.97 Buy Now 2. SKAVIJ Men's Art Silk Kurta Pajama And Scarf Set Why should girls have all the fun? While you slay the day in a lehenga or a saree, let the boys in the house equally win the spotlight in their ethnic party suits. A kurta pajama set for men is one of the best and comfy attire to celebrate Diwali in the true Indian spirit. This stylish set featured here comes with a dark blue dupion art silk knee-length kurta, matching regular-fit pajama pants and a crushed red scarf. The set is also offered in different color combinations to suit your preferences. It is indeed one of the best Diwali gifts for men who keep wondering “What should I wear today?” during festive seasons.

Price: $ 64.99 Buy Now 3. Indotribe Dry Fruits And Nuts Diwali Gift Box No matter what the festival is, we are only happy if our stomach is. This is why we think Indotribe’s gift hamper containing healthy and crunchy dry fruits and nuts will be a valuable gift. You can gift this set to your neighbors and guests as a token of appreciation for their presence in your life. The box includes 125 grams of paan resin and 100 grams of tasty sesame caramel almond. The beautifully crafted Diwali gift box with exotic Indian-flavored nuts will add the right amount of sweetness and crunch to your Diwali party.

Price: $ 29.99 Buy Now 4. ASHIRWAD Lord Ganesha Antique Brass Statue Lord Ganesha's idol is significant during the main puja day of the 5-day Diwali festival. He is believed to be the supreme deity who is revered during the beginning of new things and to end all obstacles. If you are looking for a classy and meaningful Diwali gifting option, this antique brass Ganesha statue will be the right fit! The intricately crafted golden-hued deity statue is unbreakable as it is made of pure brass and weighs about 8200 grams. The elegant statue will also amplify the festive mood with its positive and devotional aurora.

Price: $ 375 Buy Now 5. Ghasitaram Indian Sweets Gift Box To make Diwali sweeter, a sweet box will be an excellent gifting option. Indian sweets own a special savor that's inexplicable through simple words. You got to experience it as it melts in your mouth and every single taste bud of yours screams, craving for more. This amazing Indian sweet box from Ghasitaram is exactly what you need to grab, to let everyone you know experience the essence of Indian sweets. The big box contains kaju katli, besan barfi, dodha barfi and milk cake. We have already added it to our cart, now it's your turn.

Price: $ 15.00 Buy Now 6. Redfruit Scented Candle Gift Set Scented candles are a cute gift. They are ideal to uplift one’s mood and also to elevate the liveliness of the ambiance. This gift set includes 4 different flavored aromatherapy candles packed in a beautifully crafted ready-to-gift box. Each of these candles is made from natural soy wax that won’t create much smoke and is also pet-friendly. It burns for 25-30 minutes. These candles are a great Diwali gift for your office colleagues to decorate their workspace and also for your teachers, friends and family who love aromatherapy.

Price: $ 16.59 Buy Now 7. POTEY Artificial Succulents in Pots Most often we are confused about what to gift and whether the receiver will like it or not. In such cases, where you are unsure about the other person’s likes and dislikes, give them this cute pot gift set. These ceramic pots with artificial succulents from Potey are a winning gift choice that will definitely be loved by all. It can be used as a home decor item to liven up the living space. It also includes a gift card to pen down your note of gratitude and convey your Diwali wishes to them. It's a suitable gift set for people of all gender and age groups.

Price: $ 16.65 Buy Now Life is all about giving more than taking and Diwali is one such festival that helps us indulge in the joy of gifting. Spread the light and love with unique Diwali gifts from our curated list of bests mentioned above! These thoughtful and meaningful gifts will definitely make your festival of lights more memorable and rejoiceful. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Irresistible Deals on Stunning Lehengas to Rule This Diwali