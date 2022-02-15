7 Best kitchen appliances in India to give your cookroom a smart tweak

Kitchen space needs the most attention as it's where your food is made and let’s not lie, good food defines good days and good food resolves bad days. To make the cookroom more fun and smart, we bring to you useful electronic home appliances and devices that’ll cut down your toil in the kitchen and help you prepare all your dishes in a fuss-free manner. So scroll down and check out these best kitchen appliances to give your cooking area a smart tweak.

1. Best kitchen appliances - Robot Vacuum cleaner

The first thing about a kitchen that we all notice is its cleanliness. If it's not clean, for sure, we don't want to eat food cooked there. But cleaning ain’t an easy job and in the busy life schedule, finding time to clean can be extra hectic. This is why you need this robot vacuum cleaner that will get every nook and corner of your kitchen clean.

Price: Rs 12,999

2. Best kitchen appliances - Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale

Need precise and accurate measurements of your daily diet, vegetables, spices and other ingredients used? This weighing scale machine will sort that out by giving you the right data required. It ensures accurate weighing even in high humidity areas as its splash-proof design.

Price: Rs 434

3. Best kitchen appliances - Chimney

Can’t stand in the kitchen because of the excess heat and smoke generated while cooking? A chimney is all that you need! This Faber curved glass chimney comes with auto clean technology that helps in cleaning the oil and other residues without any manual intervention giving your kitchen a smart tweak.

Price: Rs 10,700

4. Best kitchen appliances - Dishwasher

One of the most hated tasks in the kitchen might be cleaning dishes. The fact that to make a very easy dish, you need so many utensils and taking hours to clean what you ate in minutes is not a very happy thought. A dishwasher will make your job ten times easier and this one from LG is suitable for all kinds of utensils in the Indian kitchen.

Price: Rs 49,490

5. Best kitchen appliances - Water Purifier

Still waiting for water to heat in your RO? Get instant flow of hot, warm and ambient water as per your requirement with this Livpure water purifier. Of course, no job in the kitchen gets done without water and that’s why you need this smart device in your cookroom.

Price: Rs 21,699

6. Best kitchen appliances - Electric Juicer

Spend less time in the kitchen with this smart kitchen appliance, the cup electric juicer. The USB juicer cup comes equipped with a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery that can be easily charged and is very portable and great for travelling outdoors.

Price: Rs 499

7. Best kitchen appliances - Exhaust Fan

How can we end the list of best kitchen appliances without mentioning the must-have appliance in every kitchen, the exhaust fan! This stylishly designed fan with its aerodynamically designed blades ensures a faster speed of rotation.

Price: Rs 1280

