The past 2 years have forced us to turn our homes into our workplaces and we never know when the situation will change. It is better to equip your home in a way that your work does not get affected and a study table is what you need to do so. Keeping the same in mind, we've curated a list of efficient and comfortable study tables for you that are currently available at reasonable prices on Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Best Study Tables For Your Home from Amazon Deal of the Day

1. GreenForest Large L Shaped Desk

This L-shaped reversible desk can be used as your computer table as well as your study table. It has a corner desk that comes with 2 shelves to keep your files and books at hand. And in the inner shelf you could store something you do not use frequently. The study desk is made of environmentally aware P2 particle wood, which makes the desktop waterproof and scratch proof. It also has thick legs that gives this table sturdiness and durability.

Price: $159.99

Deal: $135.99

2. SHW Cyrus Home Office Desk

This home office desk is perfect for the work-from-home culture where you need a comfortable setting to multitask. It is made from environment particle board, espresso wood grain laminated. This product comes with a detailed instruction manual and hardware that are required to assemble the entire table. This table has multiple segments apart from the desktop where you can keep your belongings like books, clocks, pen stands, and other essentials that will help you during your study time.

Price: $79.99

Deal: $46.72

3. Coavas Writing Computer Desk

This study table is a combination of vintage look and urban chic design. It is very simple to assemble this study table; in fact there is just one step, you just open the black frame and snap the desktop on it. You can fold it and keep it aside when you are not using it. The desktop is a melamine faced board that is waterproof, does not distort and is durable. The stands are made of steel and silver that makes them very sturdy. This product comes with a 6 month support, if there are any missing parts or any damaged piece.

Price: $78.99

Deal: $63.13

4. LIDYUK C Shaped End Table

The best part about this study table is that it comes with a charging USB port. This uniquely designed C-shaped side is also a charging station, has a flip top drawer and 2 tiered storage basket. The charging station is designed on your left vertical side table and you do not have to worry about getting an electric shock as it is well covered. Due to the C-shape of this table, it can easily hug the side of your sofa or chair. It also has round corners so that children do not get hurt around it. Apart from being a study table, it can also be a corner table, a side table, or just a charging station.

Price: $99.99

Deal: $55.99

5. Zapuno Foldable Laptop Bed Table

This bed table is multifunctional as it can become a tray for your food, or a laptop/ study table. It has a curved edge, ergonomic design, and protective layer so that your laptop doesn’t fall off easily. The storage drawer under the table can store things you don’t use temporarily and the cup slot on the table can hold cups or kettles. There is an extra slot on the top to keep your phone or tablet and watch movies without adjusting it with your hand. It is made of MDF, solid wood particle board, and is safe and environment-friendly. The legs of this table are made of iron tubes, which can take a lot of weight and last longer than aluminum alloy tubes.

Price: $39.99

Deal: $31.99

6. FLEXISPOT Essential Height Adjustable Desk

This sturdy study table is made from an industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allowing for a 132 lbs weight capacity. You can precisely adjust this desk to your height and move it around easily with no inconvenience. This desk is maneuvered by a 2-button controller that can help you go from standing to sitting in just a click of a button. It is environment-friendly and occupies as much space as you require it to.

Price: $249.99

Deal: $ 212.49

7. ODK CornerDesk

This gorgeous corner desk is the best way to decorate the corners of your home and set up a workstation in them. It also has a keyboard tray so that you can place your desktop on it and work easily and it comes with open shelves under the desk where you can keep your essentials. The desk is made of a thick metal frame, a premium quality desktop that is easy to clean, waterproof and anti-scratch. Along with the product you will also get accessories and materials to set up this table at home along with a detailed instruction manual.

Price: $129.99

Deal: $109.99

If a study table is what you need urgently, then these 7 study tables are great options. They are efficient, multitasking, and environment-friendly, so they are a conscious choice for you. Hurry and grab the table of your choice from the above list before they go out of stock!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

