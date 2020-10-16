7 Chic colours to spruce up the walls of your dining room

Dining room décor should be cosy and welcoming to make your guests feel comfortable. The main focus should always be on the meal. So, here are some off-beat shades to adorn the dining walls.

When you want to decorate your dining room, make sure it has a welcoming vibe. So, if you are going to paint the walls of your dining room, then you have to keep it in mind. The colours should be warm to make your guests feel cosy and comfortable.

Those should not be bold, otherwise, the whole attention would be on the walls. And of course, you don’t want that. So, here are colour ideas that you can opt for to paint your dining walls.

Best colours for dining room:

Light grey colour with a dusty-pink tone will be moody yet a modern shade to paint the dining walls. This would be catchy to create colour-blocking by putting dark colour accents. Some other warm tones are brown or soft pink that would also go for the dining room.

Cool shades

If you want to create a balance between cool and warm tones, then purple-grey shade is the right one for you. Otherwise, blue-grey, forest green, soft green would also look welcoming in your dining room.

Neutral tones

Neutral tones will always look good on everything. They are always up for creating a cosy and welcoming ambience to make your guests feel comfortable. Some of the best neutral shades like mid-range warm grey, black, etc. will work wonders for it.

Steel blue

This colour will always look stunning in the dining room. The best way to make it catchier is to use a brass geometric pendant with it.

Yellow

Yellow dining room will make everything catchy and gorgeous. Complement it with a geometric chandelier and abstract artworks. Pale pink You want to have a calm vibe with minimal décor, then this is the right shade for your dining space. Opt for some subtle artworks for the wall to complement the shade. Warm cream Warm cream shade will always make the room look brighter enhancing the entire décor. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: The best home decor grabs for you under INR 499

