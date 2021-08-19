7 Cleaning products you need in your home get the ‘Monica’ clean perfection

Monica clean is just an ordinary level of cleaning, it's the perfect cleansing of products that look brand new. Her character was portrayed as a person who enjoyed cleaning even the city out neighbour’s dirty car made her buy car cleaning products and did the job for free. We love her OCD on cleaning and organising and if you too identify yourself with her traits shop these 7 amazing cleaning products to improve your home and make everything look as clean as the day it was bought.

Microfiber Spin Mop

This easy clean spin mop comes with a bucket that has a built-in wringer that allows for hands-free wringing. With a splash guard to keep splash and spray inside the bucket when wringing, this set is a must-buy tool for everyday cleaning.

Price:29.97 USD

Microfiber Polishing Cloths

Cleaning glassware and crockery items are easier said than done. One has to be super careful in handling them. This microfiber cloth ensures hands and fingers don’t touch the polished surface and give you the clarity and brilliance your stemware deserves.

Price:11.79 USD

Cleaning Paste and Foam Cleaner Set

This set offers a variety of cleaning options from removing tough stains on hard surfaces to greasy stains on the floor, this liquid penetrates and removes grease and grime leaving shiny clean results.

Price:12.98 USD

Coil Brush

Coil brushes help in reaching places you normally can’t and clean those areas perfectly. It also can be used to clean the dust and pet hair under furniture and appliances.

Price:8.95 USD

Cleaning Brush Kit

Dirty dryer vents are the number one leading cause of house fires. Cleaning them required tools that are flexible and can withstand some hard curved turns. These brush sets are easy to use with simple instructions and can be reused for years to come at a fraction of the cost of hiring a professional.

Price:19.95 USD

Cleaning Sponge Gloves

Washing dishes or cleaning your bathroom, getting your soft hands in direct contact with chemical abrasives is not recommended. Use a cleaning sponge glove to get the job done easily and perfectly.

Price:9.95 USD

Scotch-Brite Swift Scrub

Say goodbye to soap scum, limescale, pink gunk, and elbow grease with this swift scrubber that outlasts four eraser pads. You can use them to clean shower doors, tubs and tile, sinks, floors and walls.

Price:13.81 USD

Cleanliness is close to godliness. Neat and tidy places tend to have an optimistic vibe and if you want to bring that aurora to your home, shop the above to keep your home Monica clean.

