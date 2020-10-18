7 Cool retro bathroom ideas that can also be paired with modern home décor

Retro home décor is a great way to showcase your funky choice and preference. These are some cool ideas to opt for a retro bathroom décor even with your modern abode.

If you are a fan of retro décor, then you may also want to opt for it to adorn your bathroom. A retro bathroom will be a cool idea to give a completely different look to the space. But that doesn’t mean you will need to change the entire home décor.

This retro bathroom can also be paired with modern home décor. So, here are some cool ideas to get a retro bathroom look for your abode.

Tips and ideas for a retro bathroom.

Pink and light blue tiles

Pink and light blue tiles will always go perfect for the retro bathroom that will incorporate the 50s look in it. You can also opt for a shower curtain with it to showcase your vintage bathroom look.

Light yellow walls

A light yellow coloured wall can also pull up the perfect retro bathroom look. You can complement them with pedestal sinks, white with black dots, tiles etc.

Pink bathtub

The right bathtub can also create your desired retro look. You can go for a light pink tub and pair it up with peachy pink, white, black and burgundy tiles.

Orange bathroom

A bold orange bathroom is the right option for you if you are thinking to do something different with the retro look. Orange coloured tiles paired with white sink, commode and bathtub are perfect for this kind of look.

Black and pink bathroom

Black and pink have always been a prime part of the retro look. So, this would also work wonders for the bathroom. Pink tiles with black dots and a white sink are perfect.

All black tile bathroom

Black is always an integral part of home décor of any period. A bathroom with all-black tiles is perfect for bold retro bathroom décor. And this needs to be from floor to ceiling.

Checkered Tile

Checkered tile is another great option to opt for a retro bathroom look. It’s a popular part of retro décor also that will go perfect with white tiles on the walls and white sink and bathtub.

